When Calls the Heart cast: actors and the characters they play

When Calls the Heart is a popular Canadian-American TV drama series keeping most people glued to their screens. The show was inspired by Janette Oke's book from her Canadian West series. Who are When Calls the Heart cast members?

When Calls the Heart actors. Photo: @When Calls the Heart

When Calls the Heart premiered on the Hallmark channel in the United States in January 2014. On April 26, 2020, the channel announced that the series would be making a comeback for its eighth season, which premiered on February 21, 2021.

The story revolves around a beautiful woman named Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher in 1910, who fears leaving behind her comfortable life in the city. She later makes the tough decision and accepts a teaching position in a town where she embraces her new purpose. She falls in love with a charming Royal Canadian Mountie.

When Calls the Heart cast and crew

The casts of When Calls the Heart have been featured on the show since it started. Some are main characters appearing in nearly all episodes, while others are guest and minor characters with a few appearances.

1. Erin Krakow

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thorton. Photo: @Erin Krakow

Erin Krakow is a professional actor. She was born in Philadelphia, Krakow, and grew up in South Florida. She commenced her studies at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts and later graduated with a BFA from The Juilliard School. Since her graduation, she has been featured in various films.

Erin is best known for her role as Elizabeth Thorton in When Calls the Heart and her recurring role on Lifetime Television's Army Wives, where she played the role of specialist Tanya Gabriel. She has also earned the recurring role of Molly on the series Guiding Light, Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen, Chance at Romance, and A Cookie Cutter Christmas.

2. Daniel Lissing

Daniel Lissing as Jack Thorton. Photo: @Daniel Lissing

Daniel played the character of Jack Thorton, a man of great character and integrity. Jack is Elizabeth's love interest from season one to season five. He often finds himself protecting and saving others.

He is also popularly known for playing Conrad De Groot in 2011. He was also featured in the military drama Last Resort. His other films include Out of the Blue, The Cure, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

3. Jack Wagner

Jack Wagner﻿ as Bill Avery. Photo: @Jack Wagner

Jack Wagner portrays Bill Avery in When Calls the Heart movie. He comes out as a quiet man who is the town's sheriff and later becomes the town's judge. He has a soft spot for music and acting and is best known for his roles in soap operas such as Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and Melrose Place.

The talented Jack has also guest-starred on notable TV shows such as Castle, Monk, and Hot in Cleveland. His acting career spans over 30 years which has seen him become one of the A-list actors.

4. Kevin McGarry

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant. Photo: @heartiesanz

Kevin plays the role of Nathan Grant. The handsome actor has a superb theatre background. He has had seasons at both the Charlottetown Festival and the famous Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake. He is also credited for theatre works such as A Midsummer Night's Dream, She Loves Me, and The Complete Work of William Shakespeare.

He has also featured on CBC's Heartland as Mitch Cutty, The Bold Type, Taken, Open Heart as Dr. Timothy Hudson, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Winter Castle, Love at First Bank, and Love on the Books, among many others.

5. Kayla Wallace

Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller. Photo: @hearties_tv

Kayla plays the role of Fiona Miller in When Calls the Heart. She was born and raised in Vancouver Island, where she spent most of her early life. She developed a love for music and arts at a young age and knew that she wanted to be an actress when she grew up. She pursued film and television at The Canadian College of Performing Arts.

Before joining When Calls the Heart, she appeared on ABC's Once Upon a Time, The Good Doctor, and Breckman Rodeo, among others.

6. Andrea brooks

Andrea brooks as Faith Carter. Photo: @andreakbrooks

Andrea is a Canadian actor who plays the role of Faith Carter in the Hallmark series. She holds a Bachelor's and Master of Arts degree from The University of British Columbia. She is also well versed in French. Her hobbies include hanging out with her dogs, running, and writing, among others.

Apart from her role at When Calls the Heart, she is also popular for her role on The CW's Supergirl as Eve Tessmacher. She has also starred in various films such as In the Key of Love, The Sweetest Heart, Destination Wedding, Jingle Around the Clock, Summer in the City, A Wish for Christmas, and Date with Love, among many others.

7. Eva Bourne

Eva Bourne as Clara Flynn. Photo: @didiwear

Eva plays the character of Clara Flynn in the series. The beautiful actress grew up in the East Kootenays of British Columbia. Her parents played a vital role in her pursuing her dream of becoming an actress. Interestingly, she had started studying to be a dental assistant but soon realized where her heart was and pursued her now career.

She has co-starred in the Hallmark series Garage Sale Mysteries, Caprica, Falling Skies, The Wedding Dress, Guilty until Proven Innocent, The Art of Murder, among many others.

Is Lori Loughlin going back to When Calls the Heart?

Unfortunately, the actress will not be returning to the series as Abigael Stanton after being cut out for about two years after her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Instead, she is set to return on the series When Hope Calls season 2 on a new network, GAC Family.

Why was Jack replaced on When Calls the Heart?

During a Facebook Live, Daniel Lissing revealed that he left the show due to personal reasons. This came amid speculations on what led to his departure. He is quoted saying:

Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave 'When Calls the Heart' for reasons that are very personal to me I went to Hallmark, and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls, and they were nothing but supportive of me.

Is Henry Gowan leaving When Calls the Heart?

The answer is No, at least for now! This was confirmed by the show's producer John Tinker and stated that Martin made a typo on his Instagram post. The concern came after Martin Cummins, who plays Henry Gowen, posted an Instagram post and quoted:

I like this picture. This is a picture of the last year for Henry. One I enjoyed very much. I like playing someone's old man. I have more experience at that than anything else I've done in my life. I'm not sayin' I'm a stand out at it, but It's the thing I like the most, and I enjoy carrying it over a little at work. Thank you to @tinkstagrammar for introducing me to the young fella.

His fans did not take the post lightly and followed up with comments that begged the actor to stay on the show. Some of the posts read:

We don't want Henry to go anywhere! I have loved your character from the beginning, and you have done a fabulous job!

Wait, what? But Henry is the best character on the show, and we just got a Henry and Abigail mention! Oh no!

The above is When Calls the Heart cast, who worked together to bring the show to life. If you love drama, the show does a superb job of highlighting love and relationship matters. So, find some time and watch the show.

