The cast of Euphoria: Full list of actors in the HBO TV series and who they play

Euphoria is one of the best TV shows of recent years. The show's storyline and talented cast make it a must-watch for those who haven't seen it yet. The show is a teen drama series based on Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin's Israeli television miniseries. But the show's cast members, who bring the story to life, are just as intriguing. So with that in mind, read on to learn more about the cast of Euphoria.

Euphoria is an HBO teen drama television series created and written by Sam Levinson. The show follows a group of high school students through various life experiences. Since its release, the series has received positive reviews, praising its cinematography, story, score, and cast performances. So, who are the Euphoria (TV series) cast members?

The cast of Euphoria

The Euphoria cast has done an excellent job portraying the characters of the TV series. Some of them have received accolades and awards for their outstanding performances on the show. Here are the Euphoria characters and cast below.

Zendaya

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is an American actress and singer born in Oakland, California, on September 1, 1996. She is 25 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Zendaya's Euphoria role is as Ruby "Rue" Bennett, a teen drug addict fresh out of rehab who is struggling to find her place in the world. In addition, her character serves as the series' narrator.

Is Zendaya a producer on Euphoria? Yes. The talented actress is an executive producer for the second instalment of the TV series.

Maude Apatow

Maude Annabelle Apatow is an American actress born in California on December 15, 1997. She is 24 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Maude is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

Maude Apatow plays Alexandra "Lexi" Howard, Rue's childhood best friend and Cassie's younger sister.

Aside from Euphoria, the actress has starred in Knocked Up, Funny People, and This Is 40. In addition, her roles in Other People, The House of Tomorrow, Assassination Nation, The King of Staten Island, and the Netflix miniseries Hollywood have helped her gain further recognition.

Angus Cloud

Conor Angus Cloud Hickey is an American actor born in Oakland, California, on July 10, 1998. The actor is 23 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. Although Cloud originates from Oakland, California, much of his family resides in Ireland.

Cloud plays Fezco, a local drug dealer close to Rue in Euphoria.

The star has appeared in other films, but Euphoria was his debut and breakout role. His other appearances are in The Line, Your Lucky Day, North Hollywood and The Perfect Women.

Eric Dane

Eric William Dane is an American actor born on November 9, 1972, in San Francisco, California. He is 49 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Dane plays Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, Nate's strict, demanding father with a double life.

Dane is best known for his roles on X-Men, Grey's Anatomy, Charmed, The Last Ship, Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, and Burlesque.

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie is an American actress and singer born on December 11, 1990, in California. She is 31 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Demie appears in Euphoria as Madeleine "Maddy" Perez, Nate's on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Alexa has appeared in minor roles in Ray Donovan, Love, and The OA. The actress has also appeared in the Mid90s, Waves, and Mainstream.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor born on June 26 1997, in Brisbane, Australia. He is 24 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Elordi plays Nathaniel "Nate" Jacobs, a high school athlete whose anger masks his sexual insecurities.

Aside from Euphoria, the star is best known for his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix series The Kissing Booth.

Barbie Ferreira

Barbara Linhares Ferreira is an American actress and model of Brazilian descent born on December 14, 1996, in New York City, U.S.A. She is 25 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Ferriera plays Katherine "Kat" Hernandez, a girl fighting for body positivity while exploring her sexuality.

Apart from Euphoria, the actress has appeared in the HBO series Divorce, HBO Max film Unpregnant, Nope, and The Afterparty.

Nika King

Nika King is an American actress and producer born on August 20 in Miami, Florida. Not much is known about her age, but Leo's zodiac sign.

Nika plays Leslie Bennett, Rue and Gia's mother in Euphoria. The talented actress is also known for appearing in Greenleaf, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Best Friends Whenever.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid is an American actress born on July 3, 2003, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Reid aspired to be an actress since she was a child, and at the age of nine, she and her family relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. As of 2022, the star is 18 years old, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

In Euphoria, Reid plays Gia Bennett, Rue's younger sister. The actress is also known for roles in the flicks 12 Years a Slave, Sleight, A Wrinkle in Time, Don't Let Me Go, The Invisible Man, and When They See Us on Netflix.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer is an American fashion model, actress, and LGBTQ rights activist, born on December 31, 1998, in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S.A. She is 23 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Is the blonde girl from Euphoria a guy? No. Schafer plays Jules Vaughn, a transgender girl who enters a turbulent relationship with Rue after moving into town. Schafer has also been involved in other projects, including Cuckoo and Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess.

Algee Smith

Algee Smith is an American actor and singer born in Saginaw, Michigan, on November 7, 1994. He and his family moved from Michigan to Atlanta when he was eight years old, where he began his acting career. As of 2022, Smith is 27 years old, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Algee plays Christopher McKay, a young football player and Cassie's boyfriend who has difficulties adjusting to college in the series.

Smith's other credits include The New Edition Story, Detroit, Judas, the Black Messiah, and Mother/Android.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Bernice Sweeney is an American actress born in Spokane, Washington, on September 12, 1997. After auditioning to be an extra in an independent film shooting in the Spokane area, she became interested in acting. As of 2022, Bernice is 24 years old, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassandra "Cassie" Howard in the TV series. Cassandra is Lexi's older sister and McKay's ex-girlfriend with an infamous sexual past that haunts her.

Colman Domingo

Colman Jason Domingo is an American actor, writer and director born on November 28, 1969, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Domingo attended Overbrook High School and later Temple University, majoring in journalism. As of 2022, the actor is 52 years old, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Colman Domingo plays Ali Muhammed, a drug addict in recovery. He attends Rue's Narcotics Anonymous meetings frequently and eventually becomes her sponsor.

Other Domingo movies include the Walking Dead, Lincoln, Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Zola.

Javon Walton

Javon "Wanna" Walton is an American child actor born on July 22, 2006, in the United States. The actor is one of four children born to DJ and Jessica Walton. The star is 15 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Walton plays Ashtray in Fez's unofficially adopted "little brother" and a drug dealer. Other notable films that the star has appeared in include the Amazon series Utopia and voiced Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family 2 animated film.

Austin Abrams

Austin Noah Abrams is an American actor born on September 2, 1996, in Sarasota, Florida. The star is of Jewish descent and is the son of doctors Lori and Bradley Abrams. Noah is 25 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Abrams plays Ethan Daley, who is Kat's love interest. The star has also appeared in other flicks, namely The Walking Dead, Dash & Lily, The Kings of Summer, Paper Towns, Brad's Status, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Chemical Hearts.

Dominic Fike

Dominic David Fike is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor born on December 30, 1995, in Naples, Florida. The star grew up with a younger brother, Alex, Apollonia, an older brother, Sean, and Filipino and Haitian descent.

As of 2022, Fike is 26 years old, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Dominic Fike plays Elliot in season 2, a new friend of Rue's, who comes between her and Jules.

Who is the hot guy in Euphoria?

Ryan Bertroche is the actor who portrays a random hot guy in the series. He is credited in the episode And Salt the Earth Behind You.

How much does the cast of Euphoria make?

Currently, there isn't a definite figure available. However, According to Variety, the first season cost around $ 165 million to produce. This amount is inclusive of the cast salary.

According to Life & Style, lead actors earn more money than the rest of the crew; therefore, lead actress Zendaya makes the most.

How many seasons of Euphoria are there?

Currently, there are two seasons of the show.

Is there a part 2 to Euphoria?

Yes. Season two of the show premiered in the United States on January 9, 2022. It airs on HBO in the United States on Sunday nights and is available on Sky and NOW the following morning. The eight episodes will be released weekly until the finale on February 27.

Who is the cast of Euphoria season 2?

The main cast from the first instalment appeared in season 2. The cast includes:

Zendaya as Rue

Hunter Schafer as Jules

Angus Cloud as Fezco

Jacob Elordi as Nate

Algee Smith as McKay

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Alexa Demie as Maddy

Barbie Ferreira as Kat

The cast of Euphoria made the show's success to be possible. The talented cast who brought the various characters to life has endeared fans to the show. So, if teen drama series are your thing, Euphoria is the show for you.

