All the Ever After High characters list: Know their names and roles

If you are a fan of animations, comedy and drama, Ever After High is the show for you. It has grown in popularity, resulting in various media, including films, web series, and novels. The franchise comprises characters based on well-known fairy tales and fantasy stories. But who are they? Learn more about all the Ever After High characters.

The Ever After High series cover art.

The Ever After High series is among the most popular animations of the modern era. Released in July 2013 by Mattel, the fashion doll franchise's popularity is in part due to the characters who are the teenage children of fairy tale characters.

All the Ever After High characters

Ever After High's storyline is catchy and easy to follow: The sons and daughters of famous fairy tale characters all attend a boarding high school, Ever After High, to fulfil their destinies. The students are divided into two sides: The Royals, children who act like their parents, and the Rebels, children who choose to rewrite their story.

The Royals' character list

Royal students comprise characters content with following the destinies of their parents based on their fairy tales.

1. Duchess Swan

Daughter of the Swan Queen, Duchess Swan from Swan Lake.

Duchess Swan is the daughter of the Swan Queen from Swan Lake. She is described as having a dual nature—graceful yet competitive. Her unique abilities are changing into a swan and dancing on water.

2. Melody Piper

Melody Piper (daughter of The Pied Piper of Hamelin).

Melody is the daughter of the Pied Piper of Hamelin. She enjoys DJing and shares a room with Ginger Breadhouse.

3. Meeshell Mermaid

Meeshell Mermaid, daughter of the Little Mermaid, in a scene from Ever After High.

Meeshell is the daughter of the Little Mermaid and a supporting character in the Ever After High series. She is shy and warms up to people slowly. At school, Meeshell walks on legs but transforms into a mermaid tail when she gets wet.

4. Holly O'Hair

Daughter of Rapunzel, Holly O'Hair poses.

Holly O'Hair is the daughter of Rapunzel and the younger twin sister of Poppy O'Hair. In her spare time, Holly enjoys writing fan fiction and studying fairytales. She is cheerful, enthusiastic and an intelligent person.

5. Blondie Lockes

Daughter of Goldilocks, Blondie Lockes dolls.

Blondie is the daughter of Goldilocks from The Story of the Three Bears. She is the renowned host for Just Right and spends most of her time broadcasting the latest news around Ever After. Blondie also runs the Daily MirrorCast show and is the captain of the debate team.

6. Ashlynn Ella

The daughter of Cinderella, Ashlynn Ella, poses in various scenes.

Ashlynn is the daughter of Cinderella. She has strawberry blonde hair and emerald green eyes and wears dresses in floral prints. She works part-time at the Glass Slipper shoe boutique and has the unique ability to talk to plants and animals.

7. Bunny Blanc

Daughter of the White Rabbit, Bunny Blanc from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Bunny is the daughter of the White Rabbit from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, introduced in 2015. Before her subsequent trip to Ever After, she was stuck in Wonderland. Bunny takes after her father and is delighted to start the entire Wonderland tale.

8. Apple White

Leader of the Royals and daughter of Snow White, Apple White.

Who is the leader of Ever After High? Apple White is the leader of the Royals and the daughter of Snow White. She has light blonde hair, light skin, and light blue eyes. Apple is also the co-president of the student council and the editor of the yearbook.

9. Dexter Charming

Two doll variations of Dexter, son of King Charming.

Dexter is the son of King Charming and the brother of Daring Charming and Darling Charming. He is among the top Ever After High male characters, playing an integral role in the franchise.

10. Alistair Wonderland

Alistair Wonderland from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland poses.

Alistair is the son of Alice from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and is among the top Ever After High Wonderland characters. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He desires to explore the fairytale world and embraces his prewritten destiny as a bold explorer.

11. Faybelle Thorn

The daughter of the Dark Fairy from Sleeping Beauty, Faybelle Thorn.

Faybelle Thorn is the daughter of the Dark Fairy from Sleeping Beauty. She is with the Royals as she embraces her role as the villain and aspires to be the queen of fairies and villains.

12. Lizzie Hearts

Lizzie Hearts, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, poses in a scene (L) and as a doll (R).

Lizzie is the daughter of Queen of Hearts in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. She aspires to be a kinder Queen of Hearts compared to her mother. Lizzie is known for her use of the catchphrase "Off with your head!" but hers interprets as "please" and "thank you".

13. Justine Dancer

Two dolls of Justine Dancer, daughter of The 12th Dancing Princess.

Justine is the daughter of the 12th Dancing Princess from the fairytale The Twelve Dancing Princesses. She is the youngest of 12 sisters who all attend Ever After High and is on a committee with other Royals siding with them in the destiny conflict.

14. Briar Beauty

Briar Beauty is the daughter of Sleeping Beauty. She fears her destiny of having to sleep for a hundred years and tries to learn as much as she can before facing that spell.

15. Farrah Goodfairy

Ever After High's Farrah Goodfairy, daughter of the Fairy Godmother.

Farrah is the daughter of the fairy godmother from Cinderella and is best friends with Ashlynn Ella. She is part of the 'Cheerhexer' squad and a student at Ever After High. Farrah's destiny is to become the next Fairy Godmother and the next Blue-Haired Fairy in The Adventures of Pinocchio.

The Rebels' character list

The Rebel students oppose their destinies and wish to rewrite their futures.

1. Kitty Cheshire

Ever After High's Kitty Cheshire, daughter of the Cheshire Cat.

Kitty is the daughter of the Cheshire Cat from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. She has curly purple hair in high pigtails and wears a purple dress, a headband and a handbag styled with the cat's iconic smile. Her unique ability is to disappear and appear without notice.

2. Cerise Hood

The daughter of Red Riding Hood and Mr. Badwolf, Cerise Hood.

Cersei is the daughter of Red Riding Hood and Mr. Badwolf. She has black hair with a streak of grey. She wears a red cape to hide her wolf ears and has an appetite for meat. Her unique ability is to "travel unseen through shadows".

3. Poppy O'Hair

Poppy O'Hair is the daughter of Rapunzel and the twin sister of Holly O'Hair. After learning that she will inherit Rapunzel's destiny as the older twin, Poppy and her sister agree to choose their futures.

4. Darling Charming

Ever After High's Darling Charming, daughter of King Charming.

Darling Charming is the daughter of King Charming and the sister to Dexter and Daring Charming. She has the magic ability to see in slow motion when she tosses her hair.

5. Raven Queen

Raven is the leader of the Rebels. She is the daughter of the Evil Queen and is Apple White's roommate. She has violet eyes and black hair with purple highlights and has no desire to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a villain. Her actions start the Rebel faction, which she is reluctant to lead.

6. Cedar Wood

Daughter of Pinocchio from The Adventures of Pinocchio, Cedar Wood.

Cedar Wood is a life-size puppet made of cedar, the daughter of Pinocchio and is among the Ever After High Black characters. She harbours a curse where she has to tell the truth; thus, her friends are careful with what they say around her. Her goal is to become a real girl.

7. Ginger Breadhouse

Ever After High's Ginger Breadhouse.

Ginger is the daughter of the Candy Witch from Hansel and Gretel. She does not like her destiny of having to eat people and would instead cook for them. Ginger has aspirations of becoming a pastry chef and having her own cooking show.

8. C.A. Cupid

Eros's daughter, C.A. Cupid, from Monster High and Ever After High.

C.A. Cupid is a transfer student from Monster High and the adopted daughter of Eros, God of Love from Mount Olympus. She has pink hair and wings and carries a bow and arrow, although she is not a good shot. C.A.

9. Hunter Huntsman

Hunter Huntsman is the son of the Huntsman from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Little Red Riding Hood. He is on the Rebel side because he refuses to hurt, kill or even eat animals. On the contrary, Hunter enjoys helping animals.

10. Courtly Jester

Daughter of The Joker Card from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Courtly Jester.

Courtly is the daughter of the Joker card from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. She first appeared in the 2015 unique "Way Too Wonderland", where she was the student body president of Wonderland High.

11. Madeline Hatter

The doll versions of Madeline Hatter, daughter of the Mad Hatter and Raven Queen's best friend.

Madeline is the daughter of the Mad Hatter and is Raven Queen's best friend. She is on the Rebel side out of a general belief that people should be free to choose. However, Madeline herself is keen to follow in her father's footsteps.

12. Nina Thumbell

Nina is the daughter of Thumbelina. She is about the same size as her classmates but can shrink to her thumb size.

13. Rosabella Beauty

Doll versions of Rosabella Beauty, daughter of Beauty and The Beast.

The list of Female Ever After High characters' names cannot be complete without the mention of Rosabella. She is the daughter of Beauty from Beauty and the Beast and Briar's cousin. She is the next Beauty but believes her destiny is less important than helping others. Rosabella is more than willing to give up her happily ever after for her personal beliefs.

Ever After High characters and their parents

Here is the Ever After High show's character list with the parents.

Character Parent (s) Apple White Snow White Alistair Wonderland Alice from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Ashlynn Ella Cinderella Blondie Lockes Goldilocks Briar Beauty Sleeping Beauty Bunny Blanc White Rabbit from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Dexter Charming King Charming Duchess Swan Swan Queen from Swan Lake Faybelle Thorn Dark Fairy from Sleeping Beauty Holly O'Hair Rapunzel Lizzie Hearts Queen of Hearts in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Justine Dancer The 12th Dancing Princess Meeshell Mermaid Little Mermaid Farrah Goodfairy Fairy godmother from Cinderella Raven Queen Evil Queen C.A. Cupid (adopted) Eros: God of Love from Mount Olympus Cedar Wood Pinocchio Cerise Hood Red Riding Hood Darling Charming King Charming Ginger Breadhouse Candy Witch from Hansel and Gretel Hunter Huntsman Huntsman from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Kitty Cheshire Cheshire Cat from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Madeline Hatter Mad Hatter from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Poppy O'Hair Rapunzel Rosabella Beauty Beauty from Beauty and the Beast Courtly Jester Joker card from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Nina Thumbell Thumbelina Melody Piper Pied Piper of Hamelin

Who is the most liked character in Ever After High?

A character being the most liked is subjective and differs from fan to fan. For example, The Top Tens ranks Raven Queen as their favourite, while Royal Rebel Pedia Fandom considers Blondie Lockes their favourite.

Who does Lizzie Hearts like?

Lizzie Hearts has a crush on Daring Charming, son of King Charming. Daring and Lizzie's relationship began after he was dared to date her, falling in love in the process.

Who is Raven Queen's dad?

Raven Queen's dad is The Good King from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. His wife is The Evil Queen, imprisoned at the Mirror Prison.

Above is a list of the Ever After High characters. These characters have become fan favourites due to their roles in the fashion doll franchise Ever After High. The main characters are grouped into two categories—the Royals and the Rebels.

