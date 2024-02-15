Fiona Shrek: Everything you need to know about Princess Fiona

Princess Fiona is a fictional character from the Shrek animation franchise by DreamWorks. She first appeared in the 1990 book of the same name and subsequently in the animated film adaption. The character has become an iconic character in popular culture. But why is she famous? Discover fascinating facts about Fiona Shrek.

Fiona Shrek as a princess (L) and as an ogre (R). Photo: @ShrekHistory on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Princess Fiona is a charming and one-of-a-kind character. From her regal outfit to becoming an ogre when the sun goes down, the princess's story is about love and discovering who she genuinely is. Her skills in martial arts and clever jokes also set her apart as a hero.

Who is Fiona Shrek?

Fiona is the princess of the Kingdom Far Far Away. Queen Lillian and King Harold are her parents. She's married to Shrek, and they have triplets, Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia.

Princess Fiona was born in the kingdom of Far Far Away as the only child of her parents. A witch cursed her as a little girl. The witch's cast went as follows:

By night one way, by day another. This shall be the norm until you find true love's first kiss and then take love's true form.

The princess' curse causes her to be an ogre between sunset and sunrise and a princess during daytime. The curse can only be broken by the kiss of her true love.

How old is Fiona from Shrek?

The actual age of the princess is not revealed in the book or film franchise. However, her age can be calculated based on information from the 2008 Broadway Shrek The Musical, which follows the earlier versions of the original story.

According to Polygon, the musical's opening song, Big Bright Beautiful World, showcases Fiona and Shrek's childhood. Shrek is seven, and despite the princess's age not being mentioned, an alleged character note from the script reveals that she is also seven.

The scene moves several years later, where the princess is locked away in a tower. Shrek saves her, and during her rescue, Fiona sings the line "day number, 8,423", which translates to a little over 23 years. If you add the 23 years plus the seven she had before her captivity, you'll find that Fiona is around 30 years old.

Is Fiona a human or an ogre?

Fiona is a human and an ogre. She has human parents and is human by day and an ogre by night, a curse she can only break by kissing a prince. However, the princess meets and falls in love with Shrek, an ogre.

Princess Fiona appearance

Fiona has two distinct appearances, changing between human and ogre as time progresses. As a human, she's a petite, slim lady. Her vibrant red hair reaches her hips, arranged in a braid with a centre split and bangs.

As an ogre, Fiona is huge and has green skin. Her ogre-style ears don't make her less pretty. Besides her tallness and bigger build, the princess has a long ponytail hairstyle with tiny braids in her side hair; she also wears pink lipstick.

In Shrek Forever After, her style alters: her hair now moves in natural, thick waves.

How tall is Fiona from Shrek?

According to Character Profile Wiki, Princess Fiona is 5 foot 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall as a human. She is 6 foot 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall as an ogre.

What is Fiona's personality?

Princess Fiona from Shrek is lively and brave. She's a bit tomboy and reserved about sharing essential secrets. The princess is also tough—able to protect herself because she is trained in martial arts. She's got grit and tackles problems head-on.

What happens when Shrek and Fiona kiss?

In Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek and Fiona kissing turns her into a full-time ogre. However, in the original movie, Shrek transforms into a human after he kisses the princess but reverts to ogre form in subsequent films.

Who plays Fiona in Shrek?

Who voices Fiona in Shrek? American actress Cameron Diaz voiced the princess in all four instalments of the film series over ten years. According to Vulture, the role was initially intended for comedian and actress Janeane Garofalo, who was fired from the first film and ultimately replaced with Diaz.

Other actresses who have had the role include Renee Sands and Barbara Tissier. Renee Sands is the singing voice of the princess in the Shrek series, and French actress Barbara Tissier voices Fiona in the French Version.

Fiona Shrek is a fictional character from the Shrek franchise by DreamWorks. She has become an iconic character in popular culture, helping young girls to embrace uniqueness and challenge traditional beauty standards.

