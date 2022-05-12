20 movies like Titanic with a captivating and relatable tragic love story

Are you a sucker for love? If so, you must have come across Titanic, a 1997 epic movie full of romance and action. The film received the Best Picture Award at the Oscars, proving how it was considered a masterpiece. But you are probably wondering if there are other movies like Titanic. Discover 20 films with captivating and relatable tragic love stories like Titanic.

Is Titanic based on a true story? Unfortunately, not everything about the flick was true. The movie used fictional characters to make the story a relatable one. However, the real Titanic did sink in 1912.

20 movies like Titanic

Although there aren’t many films that could reach the level of Titanic, some do come close. Below is a compilation of some best romance movies, ranked according to the IMDb rating.

1. Life of Pi (2012) – 7.9/10

Life of Pi is a 2012 adventure drama film about two shipwrecked survivors. One is Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma), a sixteen-year-old Indian boy, and the other is Richard Parker, a ferocious Bengal tiger. The two have been stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean for 227 days.

2. Atonement (2007) – 7.8/10

Are you looking for sad romantic movies? Then Atonement is a good pick. It is a 2007 romantic war drama film set in the 1930s about crime and its consequences. This epic English drama follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis and Robbie Turner. When Cecilia's envious younger sister, Briony, fabricates a lie, the couple is torn apart, and all three of them must deal with the fallout.

Robbie bears the brunt of the punishment as a result of Briony's deception, but Cecilia and her beau's chances improve when their paths cross during World War II.

3. The Notebook (2004) – 7.8/10

In 1940s South Carolina, Noah Calhoun, a mill worker, and Allie, a rich girl, are madly in love. Her parents, on the other hand, are not on board. When Noah is called up to serve in World War II, their relationship appears to be over. Meanwhile, Allie is in a relationship with another man. Noah returns to their small-town years later, just in time for Allie's wedding, and it's clear that their romance is far from over.

If you were looking for movies like Titanic on Netflix, you’d be glad to know that The Notebook is among the films available on the platform.

4. Avatar (2009) – 7.8/10

The Na'vi live on Pandora's lush alien planet and appear unsophisticated but are highly advanced. Because Pandora's atmosphere is toxic, human/Na'vi hybrids known as Avatars must link to human minds to wander freely.

Thanks to one of these avatars, Jake Sully, a paraplegic former Marine, regains movement and falls in love with a Na'vi lady. But, as his friendship with her grows more robust, he is drawn into a war to survive her world.

5. Finding Neverland (2004) – 7.7/10

Following the poor reception of his latest play, Little Mary, J.M. Barrie meets widowed Sylvia and her four young sons in 1903. Barrie develops a platonic relationship with the family and is inspired to write a play about a group of children who refuse to grow up. He eventually wrote a play called Peter Pan. The project is a success, and it brings Barrie and the kids together in unexpected ways.

6. The Fault in Our Stars (2014) – 7.7/10

The Fault in Our Stars is among the saddest romance movies of the generation. The flick is about Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old cancer patient, who meets and falls in love with another cancer patient from her support group, Gus Waters.

Hazel believes Gus truly understands her. They share a sharp wit and a love of literature, particularly Grace's favourite, Peter Van Houten's "An Imperial Affliction." So when Gus and Hazel receive an invitation to meet the reclusive author, they embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

7. Moulin Rouge! (2001) – 7.6/10

A young Englishman falls in love with Satine, a singer at the Moulin Rouge, in 1899 Paris. In contrast, the manager has promised her to a Duke in exchange for funding his next production. As the young lovers meet in secret, Satine's wedding day approaches, but she conceals a fatal secret from Christian and the Duke.

8. The Aviator (2004) – 7.5/10

Howard Hughes, an aviation tycoon and billionaire, is a well-known public figure. He is a big-budget Hollywood filmmaker who adores Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner. He is also a pioneer in aviation, having helped TWA grow into a major airline. However, Hughes suffers from paralysing phobias and depression in private.

9. The English Patient (1996) – 7.4/10

If you are looking for sad romance movies, then The English Patient is a good pick. The film begins in an Italian monastery near the end of WWII. A badly burned man, Laszlo de Almasy, is tended to by a nurse, Hana. Flashbacks about a married English woman and his work mapping the African landscape reveal his past. As she assists the dying man, Hana learns to heal her scars.

10. An Affair to Remember (1957) – 7.4/10

If you are looking for the best love story movies, then An Affair to Remember is a good pick.

A man and a woman fall in love on a cruise from Europe to New York. Despite being engaged with other people, they agreed to meet at the Empire State Building in six months. However, due to an unfortunate accident, she cannot attend the reunion, and he fears that she has married or no longer loves him.

11. The Age of Adaline (2015) – 7.2/10

Adaline Bowman has miraculously kept her 29-year-old appearance for nearly eight decades. She never allows herself to get close to anyone for fear of discovering her secret. However, a chance encounter with a charismatic philanthropist named Ellis Jones reawakens her long-suppressed passion for life and romance.

When a weekend with Ellis' parents threatens to reveal the truth, Adaline makes a life-changing decision.

12. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) – 7.1/10

A rare genetic disorder causes Henry De Tamble, a Chicago librarian, to sway uncontrollably back and forth in time. On one of his journeys, he meets and marries Claire, his true love. However, Henry's inability to stay in one time and place complicates any relationship by causing him and his beloved to be constantly out of sync.

13. Dirty Dancing (1987) – 7.0/10

Baby is one lazy summer away from joining the Peace Corps. She hopes to enjoy her youth while it lasts, but her summer plans land her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck changes when Johnny, the resort's dance instructor, hires Baby as his new partner and the two fall in love.

However, Baby's father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she is determined to help him perform the summer's final big dance.

14. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) – 7.0/10

This modernised version of the classic fairytale follows Danielle, a vibrant young woman forced into captivity after her father's death. Rodmilla, Danielle's stepmother, is a heartless woman who forces Danielle to do the cooking and cleaning while she marries off her own two daughters. But Danielle's life is transformed when she meets the charming Prince Henry.

15. Bright Star (2009) – 6.9/10

In 1818, high-spirited young Fanny Brawne became increasingly intrigued by the handsome but aloof poet John Keats. She is drawn to the quiet Keats even more after reading a collection of his poetry. Although he agrees to teach her poetry, Keats cannot act on his reciprocated feelings because, as a struggling poet, he lacks the financial means to support a wife.

16. Romeo + Juliet (1996) – 6.7/10

The children of two feuding families, the Montagues and Capulets, meet and fall in love. However, they must hide their love from the rest of the world because they know their parents will not allow them to be together. There are numerous obstacles, such as Juliet's cousin Tybalt and Romeo's friend Mercutio, and countless fights.

17. Anna and the King (1999) – 6.7/10

Anna is responsible for the education of the king's 58 children. Apart from the fact that his people worship him as a god, she knows very little about King Mongkut. She brings an East-West prejudice against the king, believing him to be barbaric.

She quickly realises that the ruler's preconceptions about the West, particularly this impertinent English woman, are more than matched by her own.

18. Australia (2008) – 6.6/10

As the world prepares for World War II, Lady Sarah Ashley travels from Britain to Australia to inspect her inherited cattle ranch. She reluctantly joins forces with a harrowing local named the Drover on a cattle drive across hundreds of miles of harsh terrain to save her farm.

However, when they arrive in Darwin, they are met by the same Japanese bombers that had just decimated Pearl Harbor.

19. Pearl Harbor (2001) – 6.2/10

Peral Harbor is among the best love triangle movies ever made. Based on actual events, this epic drama follows childhood friends Rafe McCawley and Danny Walker as they serve as pilots in World War II.

Rafe is so eager to participate in the war that he travels to Europe to fight alongside the Royal Air Force of England. Danny's girlfriend, Evelyn, finds solace in his arms on the home front. Just before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the three of them reunited in Hawaii.

20. Poseidon (2006) – 5.7/10

Individual survivors, Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, and Jacinda Barrett, band together after a massive tidal wave in the North Atlantic capsizes a luxury liner. They are attempting to reach safety by navigating a perilous upside-down maze. As the wrecked ship fills with water, the survivors must fight for their lives using their hidden strengths and skills.

When was Titanic filmed?

According to IMDb, the Titanic movie began filming in 1995, when director James Cameron shot a video of the actual Titanic disaster. In July 1996, the principal photography for Titanic's modern-day expedition scenes onboard the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh began in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

In September 1996, the production moved to the newly established Fox Baja Studios in Rosarito, Mexico, where a full-scale RMS Titanic had been erected.

Are there movies like Titanic out there? You'll be relieved to know that there are numerous films with plots similar to Titanic. These are all sad romance ballads with a compelling and relatable tragic love story. If you're interested in the genre, try some of the films mentioned above.

