The Whitaker family story: Everything you need to know about the famous family

People achieve celebrity in a variety of ways. Some are celebrities because they are musicians, actors, and others are the children of celebrities. But what has pushed the Whitaker family into the spotlight? It is time you learnt more about this extraordinary American family.

The Whitaker family gained international recognition after Mark Laita photographed them for his 2004 book Created Equally. Their fame grew after he returned to them in 2020 to record a video of them.

Who are the Whitakers?

The family comprises Lorraine, Ray, Timmy, the only cousin, Freddie, and an unidentified sister. On the other hand, Freddie died of a heart attack several years ago and is no longer a Whitaker member. In addition, some additional members have not been included.

The family's secrecy makes it difficult for one to learn more about their ancestors. Also, no reliable data is available to show more about their origins or parents. The family is believed to be of British origin. Another thing is that they are inbred.

What is the story behind the Whitaker family?

Mark Laita made the Whitakers famous by including photos of them in his book Created Equal. In the book, Mark wonders what it is about life that causes people born equal to take divergent routes.

He later paid a visit to the family in 2020 and shot a viral video of them at home. According to the recordings, the family seemed disorganized and lived in a dilapidated house.

The members are highly improbable to work, and considering the low average annual income in southwestern West Virginia, the family struggled to make ends meet.

To illustrate his good motives, Mark provided the Whitakers with food and money during his fourth visit. According to him, he compensated them well, which makes a significant difference in southwestern West Virginia, where the average annual revenue in some counties is as low as $12,000.

What caused Whitaker's predicament?

Inbreeding is the possible source of Whittaker's undiagnosed developmental issues. However, despite their communication challenges, it is evident from the interview that they understand most of what is said.

Ray and Timmy only make faint grunt noises, whereas Lorraine does not talk. According to him, there is no means he could have affirmed that the Whitaker parents were closely related.

But provided that inbreeding occurs in that region of the country, he would guess that inbreeding was at least partially accountable for the mental and physical disorders seen in Lorraine, Freddie, Ray, and Timmy.

However, some viewers had differing opinions, which they demonstrated in the comments section. According to one of them, The Whitakers' parents were first cousins rather than siblings. Their grandparents weren't related in any way.

Usually, first-cousin relationships do not cause this much genetic damage. Their condition was most likely caused by a chromosomal problem, which was not necessarily exacerbated by the fact that they are cousins' children.

Neighbours and the Whitaker family

If you want to interview one of the famous inbred families in America, the Whitakers, you should first consult with the neighbours and the local government.

Inhabitants in the Whitaker neighbourhood are so defensive of the family that they would not permit anybody to visit and manipulate them.

At the beginning of Laita's first video, he describes being confronted by an angry neighbour while photographing the family for his book Created Equal in 2004.

The neighbour threatened to shoot him if he didn't leave the Whittakers alone. However, after clarifying his intentions to him, he calmed down and agreed to let him photograph them.

He also cautioned individuals not to pay visits to the location, as Raleigh County deputies and neighbours have indicated that uninvited guests are not allowed in the area.

The GoFundMe campaign

Mark came up with the GoFundMe campaign to help purchase or renovate the house for the most inbred family in America.

Where can I watch the Whitaker family documentary?

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch part of the documentary on YouTube.

Where does the Whitaker family reside?

They live in Odd, a small town in rural West Virginia.

The Whitaker family is popular in the USA. Due to inbreeding, the family is thought to suffer from mental and physical disorders. However, there are no reliable sources to determine whether or not the family is inbred.

