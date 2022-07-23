Horror movies may not be everybody's everyday cup of tea, but some people love this film genre more than anything else. Such movies are created to be as scary as possible that they can make even adults tremble and be afraid of their shadows in the dark. As a result of this effect, it becomes quite sensitive on where to draw the line when it comes to young children and horror films. There are child-friendly horror movies such as Monster High. Watching Monster High movies in order will help your children understand how the plot develops from the first one.

Monster High movie characters.

Source: UGC

Monster High is an American multimedia-supported fashion doll franchise launched in 2010 by Mattel. It is designed for the market of children between the ages of seven and fourteen but has become popular among people of all ages. The franchise was centred on characters inspired by monster movies, thriller fiction, myths, folklore, and sci-fi horror.

Monster High movies in order

Monster High films can be categorized not only based on their release dates but also according to the generation in which they fall. There are first-generation (2D) films that came out between 2010 and 2011, first-generation (3D) films (2012-2016), second-generation films (2016-2017), and third-generation films (2022-present).

1. Monster High: New Ghoul at School (2010)

IMDb score: 7.3/10

The animations for New Ghoul at School were created by WildBrain Entertainment in collaboration with Top Drawn Animation. Audu Paden and Eric Radomski directed the movie, which is 23 minutes long. It was released on October 30th, 2010.

The movie introduces the audience to a character known as Frankie Stein. She has just joined Monster High and takes the audience on a journey of her first week at high school. The audience learns that the ghoul is not just bolts and stitches, but she develops into a fierce friend that all the other monsters want to associate with.

2. Monster High: Fright On (2011)

IMDb score: 6.7/10

Audu Paden teamed up with Alfred Gimeno and Vic Dal Chele to direct the second movie. It was released on October 30th, 2011 and was aired on Nickelodeon.

It starts at the Maul, where ghouls and turtles are waiting for the new Twiheart movie. Vampires and werewolves are engaged in a feud, but the ghouls' excitement comes from news that Monster High is being merged with two other schools, one for vampires and the other for werewolves. This provides the setting for fireworks between the various rival camps in the movie.

3. Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? (2012)

IMDb score: 6.7/10

The film is directed by Dustin McKenzie, Steve Sacks and Andrew Duncan. Its production companies are Mattel Entertainment and Nerds Corps Entertainment.

It is the verge of Valentine’s Day and the 1600th birthday of Draculaura; hence love is expected to be the main theme. All the Ghoulfriends want the day to be special, and they are making plans to ensure it is successful. However, Draculaura is faced with a tough choice as to whether she will pick Clawd or Valentine, the charming vampire.

4. Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores (2012)

IMDb score: 6.6/10

Andrew Duncan and Steve Ball directed Escape from Skull Shores, and Nerd Corps Entertainment produced it. It was first aired on Nickelodeon on 12 February 2012 in the United States.

It is spring break, and Lagoona has invited her friends to accompany her to the Great Scarrier Reef. Before they reach there, they are attacked by a Kraken, and their ship sinks. They are saved by two humans and taken to Skull Shored to be exhibited; hence their mission is to escape.

5. Monster High: Ghouls Rule (2012)

IMDb score: 5.7/10

Whenever Halloween is approaching, students are warned of the dangers they may face during the season. Humans come to hunt monsters at this time of the year, and Frankie is scared of what may happen. Humans make their attack with a rain of pumpkins, and the monsters have to fight for their survival.

6. Monster High: Friday Night Frights (2013)

IMDb score: 6.7/10

SKLM (Skultimate Roller Maze) is an old roller-skating competition at Monster High. The losing team gets the other team's crest, and Monster High had lost unfairly in the last competition. Most of Monster High's players are injured, and the girls decide to replace the boys. The girls manage to win but decide not to take the crest from Granite High.

7. Monster High: Scaris: City of Frights (2013)

IMDb score: 6.7/10

The seventh instalment of the film is titled Scaris: City of Frights. Dustin McKenzie, Andrew Duncan, and Audu Paden, directors in the previous movies, retain their roles in this one.

Clawdeen has gotten the chance to apprentice for a legendary fashion designer known as Madame Ghostier. She has to leave Monster High and go to Scaris in the company of her friends. Clawdeen has to compete with two other worthy opponents in showcasing her skills.

8. Monster High: 13 Wishes (2013)

IMDb score: 6.7/10

The 8th film, Monster High: 13 Wishes, runs for 73 minutes. The film directors include Audu Paden, Andrew Duncan and Steve Saches. Its initial release was on 8 October 2013.

The new school year at Monster High comes with new things. First, there is an eclipse in a faraway land. Then, in the middle of a deserted area is a mysterious castle where a genie named Gigi Grant lives. While genies are known to grant just three wishes, Gigi grants Howleen 13 wishes, allowing her to become popular.

9. Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! (2014)

IMDb score: 6.5/10

Draculaura and her ghoulfriends go on an adventure that takes them through the Tower of Londoom to the boo-vie lots of Hauntlywood. Draculaura believes she is the rightful heir to the vampire throne, but the hunt for the queen can't be over until she finds an ancient artefact which will give her the identity of the true Vampire Queen.

10. Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014)

IMDb score: 6.5/10

The tenth instalment of the Monster High movies was released on 30 September 2014, but it did not air on Nickelodeon until October 24th. Sylvain Blais and William Lau directed it, which is 73 minutes long.

Ten students of Monster High have to travel through time and go 200 years into the past. This is the year when school started. Everything goes according to plan until they return to the present when the time machine fuses 8 of them into four bodies.

11. Monster High: Haunted (2015)

IMDb score: 6.1/10

Spectra Vondergeist returns to Monster High to find out why it is haunted. Unfortunately, she is not alone because the other ghouls have used Boogey Sand to transform into ghosts to follow her. They find out that spirits are low because the Principal weighs students down with many rules and detention chains.

12. Monster High: Boo York, Boo York (2015)

IMDb score: 6.5/10

The twelfth movie of franchise is sometimes titled Monster High: Boo York, Boo York. William Lau and Daniel Fraga directed it. It is 72 minutes long and was released on September 29th, 2015.

Cleo de Nile and her sister are invited by their father to a fancy gala in Boo York. At the centre stage of the gala is the showcasing of the Comet Crystal as well as the heralding of the arrival of a comet from outer space. Cleo brings along her boyfriend and other classmates, and it becomes yet another exciting adventure.

13. Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef (2016)

IMDb score: 5.9/10

The next mission the ghoulfriends have to undertake is on the Great Scarrier Reef. First, they must be transformed into sea creatures to move freely under the sea. However, they cannot get back home without the help of Poseidon's daughter.

14. Welcome to Monster High

IMDb score: 5.5/10

Welcome to Monster is the first of the second-generation Monster High movies, and it was released on 27 August 2016. Stephen Donnelly and Olly Reid directed it.

Monsters have spent their entire life hiding from humans, but that is about to change. Draculaura has teamed up with her ghoulfriends to create a school where everyone is welcome and accepted regardless of who they are. The ghoulfriends are on a mission to recruit new students as they travel the world.

15. Monster High: Electrified (2017)

IMDb score: 5.3/10

Clawdeen still feels the need to do something impactful and decides to open a salon meant for monsters and normies. Frankie suggests the salon be located at the power station just outside town. Unfortunately, the idea gets shut down by Monica, who plans to change the celebration. Unfortunately, she is unsuccessful because the daughter of the Boogey Man stops her.

16. Monster High: The Movie

IMDb score: 1.8/10

Clawdeen is half human and half werewolf, and he arrives at a new school, Monster High. She befriends Frankie and Draculaura and is happy in her new environment. It is the first time she has felt a sense of belonging and can express herself freely. First, however, she must reveal her true identity to save the school from being destroyed.

Frequently asked questions

How many movies did Monster High make? Monster High made 16 movies, but the last one is yet to be released. What is the 1st Monster High movie? The first Monster High movie is New Ghoul at School. Why did Monster High get cancelled? It was cancelled because sales were falling, and they had lost the original plot that made the movie what it is. Where can I watch Monster High? The movie is available on most streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Vudu Movie, Apple TV and many others. How are the Monster High movies ranked? They are ranked based on their release date from the earliest to the last. Will Monster High come back? Yes, it was cancelled in 2018, but it will return in 2022. Is Monster High scary? Since the movies are made for kids, they are not as scary as parents imagine them to be.

In most cases, children watch the Monster High movies in order to understand the chronology of events in the story. The movies tend to be scarier than the previous ones but the people watching are prepared for the increased intensity because they naturally expect a step up from the previous account. Still, expect your child to have a few nightmares because the films can scare them out of their skins.

