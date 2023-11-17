All the Jimmy Neutron characters: Their roles and personalities explained

Are you a fan of computer-animated films and TV shows? If you do, you might have encountered the American Nickelodeon media franchise Jimmy Neutron. The franchise, created by American film animator John A Davis, first debuted in 1998. Various spin-offs followed before finally airing in 2013. The Jimmy Neutron characters made the franchise a success. Learn more about their roles and personalities.

The Jimmy Neutron franchise contains various films, TV series, video games and theme park attractions. The franchise comprises Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001), The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius (2002–2006), Planet Sheen (2010–2013) and The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour (2004–2006).

Jimmy Neutron characters

The Jimmy Neutron characters comprise the main protagonist (Jimmy Neutron), his friends and his parents. The series also features guest and recurring characters like Libby Folfax, Nick Dean, and Bolbi Stroganovsky.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the various Jimmy Neutron characters, including their roles and personalities

1. Jimmy Neutron

James Isaac Neutron is the main character of the franchise. He is a 10-year-old genius with an IQ of 210 and a love for science. Jimmy is best friends with Carl, Sheen, and Nick and is the son of Judy and Hugh Neutron. Neutron is intelligent, inventive, curious, adventurous, friendly and caring.

2. Goddard

Goddard is a robot dog loyal to Jimmy and often accompanies him on his adventures. He is a faithful companion and a valuable tool to Jimmy. Goddard is kind, loyal, playful, helpful, and caring.

3. Carl Wheezer

Carlton Ulysses "Carl" Wheezer is Jimmy's best friend. Carl has an extreme obsession. Who does Carl Wheezer like? He is fascinated with Jimmy's mother, Judy, and is obsessed with llamas.

4. Sheen Estevez

Who is Jimmy Neutron's friend Sheen? He is a slightly older, hyperactive character obsessed with the fictional superhero UltraLord. Sheen is also among Jimmy's best friends and is the main character in the spin-off Planet Sheen. Sheen also has an extreme obsession, witnessed by his extensive UltraLord action figure collection.

5. Cindy Vortex

Who is Jimmy Neutron's girlfriend? Cynthia Aurora "Cindy" Vortex is Jimmy's female counterpart, arch-rival, and eventual girlfriend (later in the series). She is Jimmy's female partner and love interest. Cindy is sarcastic and an attention-seeker.

6. Libby Folfax

Libby Folfax is among the main girl characters in Jimmy Neutron. She is an African-American girl and dancer who loves funk music, emo rock, and boy bands. Libby is intelligent, fashionable, and sophisticated.

7. Hugh Neutron

Hugh Neutron is Jimmy's father and Judy's husband. He has a good-natured personality but can be clueless at times. Hugh is obsessed with pie, especially made by his wife, and loves collecting and buffing duck decoys.

8. Judy Neutron

Judith "Judy" Neutron is a homemaker and baker. She is Jimmy's mother and Hugh's wife. Judy is a responsible, strict, and overprotective person. Judy often makes Jimmy do chores before enrolling on an adventure or performing an experiment.

9. Ms Winifred Fowl

Ms. Winifred Fowl is Jimmy's teacher, who frequently squawks like a chicken when speaking. She is a recurring character best remembered for being turned into a giant plant monster by Jimmy in the first season of the series.

10. Betty Quinlan

Betty Quinlan is a minor character in the franchise who is a fellow student at Lindbergh Elementary School. She is a friendly, kind, loving, caring and intelligent character. She has a crush on Jimmy and has the unintentional ability to make him do things he usually would not do.

11. Bolbi Stroganovsky

Bolbi Stroganovsky is a supporting character in the franchise. He is a strange resident exchange student from Backhairistan. Stroganovsky has a happy-go-lucky and friendly personality. He speaks typically broken English but has a surprisingly good Shakespearean acting voice when auditioning for a play.

12. Nick Dean

Nicholas "Nick" Dean is a Brazilian-American boy who is a supporting character in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. He has a brotherly, sensitive, smooth, kind, clumsy and compassionate personality. However, he can sometimes be judgemental, ill-tempered, vain, show-off, and reckless.

13. Principal Willoughby

Principal Willoughby is a supporting character in the TV series of the franchise. He is an energetic, enthusiastic, dazzling, somewhat overweight, Broadway-loving Principal at Lindbergh Elementary School. However, Principal Willoughby is clueless about life matters but is an experienced professional.

14. Sam Melvick

Sam Melvick is a supporting character who owns the Candy Bar in the franchise's TV series. He has a disgruntled, husky, and hot-tempered personality. Sam loves candy and is often shown eating chocolate sauce and jelly beans. He is famous for many things, including his love for the catchphrase "Yeah!".

15. UltraLord

UltraLord is a supporting character and superhero in the franchise. He is a TV show character with whom Sheen has an unhealthy obsession. UltraLord is heroic, brave, optimistic and lawful. He dislikes Robo-Fiend, his main nemesis and enjoys fighting crime.

16. King Goobot V

King Goobot V is the Yolkian King and the main villain in the 2001 film and some episodes of the TV series. He is crude, short-tempered, impatient, sadistic, cruel, greedy, and rude. King Goobot V enjoys evil and endangering the townspeople.

17. Ooblar

Ooblar is the Yolkian sidekick, younger brother, and former right-hand man of King Goobot. He is silly, stupid, insane, evil, funny, immature and comedic. Ooblar enjoys power and dislikes Jimmy and his inventions.

18. Poultra

Poultra, the Yolkian goddess, is the antagonist of the 2001 film in the franchise. She is a giant chicken-like monstrosity with three eyes whom the Yolkians worship as a goddess. She is mighty and ferocious and eats living creatures.

19. Professor Finbarr Calamitous

Professor Finbarr Calamitous is the show's second antagonist. He is a tiny mad scientist and Ms. Fowl's former student. Finbarr is manipulative, intelligent, eccentric, cunning, near-sighted and forgetful.

20. Beautiful Gorgeous

Beautiful Gorgeous is an evil villain who is the daughter of Professor Finbarr Calamitous. She is a regretful villain due to a strained relationship with his father.

21. The Space Bandits

The Space Bandits, comprising Zix, Travoltron and Tee, are three reptilian aliens and reformed antagonists. Initially, they loved money, stealing and evil deeds. However, after improving, they changed to loving good deeds and groceries.

Jimmy Neutron characters' ages

The oldest character in the show is alleged to be around 102 years old, while the youngest is around 5 years old. However, the main characters are estimated to be around 10 to 11 years old based on their interactions and behaviours.

FAQs

Who are the female Jimmy Neutron characters? The main female characters include Cindy Vortex, Libby Folfax, Judy Neutron and Beautiful Gorgeous. Who is the best Jimmy Neutron character? According to Movie Web, Carl Wheezer is the most popular in the show. What is the plot of Jimmy Neutron? The show is a story of a young sixth-grade schoolboy and inventor with super genius powers and the adventures he, his mechanical dog and his friends encounter. What is the name of Jimmy Neutron's dog? The robotic dog is known as Goddard. What is the name of Jimmy Neutron's rival? Cynthia Aurora "Cindy" Vortex is Neutron's simultaneous rival and romantic interest. Who is Carl Wheezer's girlfriend? Elke Elkberg is Carl's pen pal and love interest from Sweden in Carl Wheezer's Boy Genius.

The main Jimmy Neutron characters include Jimmy Neutron (the main protagonist), his friends Carl Wheezer, Sheen Estevez, and Cindy Vortex, and his parents, Hugh and Judy Neutron. Additionally, the series features various guest and recurring characters like Libby Folfax, Nick Dean, and Bolbi Stroganovsky.

