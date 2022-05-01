Meet Whitney Scott Mathers, Eminem's daughter: 10 fascinating facts about her

Have you ever considered how many people aspire to be famous? Of course, some people have the good fortune to be born into fame. However, celebrity life can be overwhelming due to the public interest in a celebrity's personal life. Eminem's children are one such topic that has been a matter of public interest. For instance, what do you know about Eminem's last-born daughter, Whitney Scott Mathers?

Whitney Scott Mathers is Eminem's adopted daughter, though little is known about her due to her efforts to maintain a private life. She is the biological daughter of Eminem's ex-wife Kimberly and tattoo artist Eric Harter. She was born in 2002 after the dissolution of Eminem and Kimberly's marriage a year early. She currently lives with Eminem and his two daughters, Hailie and Alaina.

Profile summary

Full name: Whitney Scott Mathers

Whitney Scott Mathers Alias: Stevie Lanie

Stevie Lanie Gender: Non-binary (genderfluid)

Non-binary (genderfluid) Date of birth: 16 April 2002

16 April 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: St Joseph, Missouri, United States

St Joseph, Missouri, United States Current residence: Rochester Hills, Detroit, United States

Rochester Hills, Detroit, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Height in feet: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Kimberly Ann Scott

Kimberly Ann Scott Father: Eric Harter

Eric Harter Siblings: Two

10 facts about Whitney Scott Mathers

Here are some fascinating facts about Whitney Scott Mathers, the daughter of Eminem.

1. She was born in 2002

How old is Whitney Scott Mathers? The celebrity child is 20 years old as of 2022. Whitney was born on 16 April 2002 in Joseph, Missouri, United States, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

2. She is Eminem's adopted daughter

Did Eminem adopt Whitney? Yes. However, Whitney is not a biological daughter but rather an adopted one. Whitney was born in a relationship between Eminem's Ex-wife Kimberly and her boyfriend, Eric Harter, in 2002.

However, the couple could not take care of their daughter after Eric Harter indulged in crime while Kimberly got into serious drug addiction. Whitney was adopted when her mother got together with Eminem briefly in 2006. But, despite the couple's breakup, the rapper maintained custody of Whitney.

3. She has other sisters

Whitney and Halie Scott in New York (L) and Whitney posing (R). Photo: @HailiesGod, @Gmspors (modified by author)

According to Mamamia, Whitney is the youngest member of the Mathers family. She has two sisters, Aliana Marie and Hailie Jade. Hailie, Eminem's only biological daughter, was born on 25 December 1995 and is 24 years old as of 2022. Aliana, adopted, was born on 3 May 1993 and is 29 years old as of 2022.

Aliana is the daughter of Kim Scott's twin sister, Dawn. She was adopted after her mother struggled to raise her due to drug addiction.

4. Her biological father passed away

Eric Harter, the biological father of Whitney Scott Mathers, died on 22 August 2019 of an overd*se. He was found dead in an abandoned house in Detroit by his mother.

5. Her mother struggled with substance abuse and depression

Whitney's biological mother, Kimberly Scott, also battled with drug abuse. According to News, Kim was once arrested in 2002 in possession of a drug.

Her twin sister Dawn Scott was also a victim of drug addiction. Unfortunately, Dawn passed away in 2016 in her home in Michigan due to a heroin overd*se.

6. She changed her name and gender

According to HipHop24x7, Whitney Scott posted a video on TikTok in 2022 announcing that she had changed her name to Stevie and should be identified as she/they. The TikTok video shows her transformation photos throughout the years.

7. She identifies as bisexual

Eminem's daughter is sitting on a trolley. Photo: @stevielainee

The celebrity child confirmed her status through a post on her Instagram account where she revealed that she was bisexual. In the TikTok video, she also declared that she is gender fluid and made it clear that her name is Steve Lainee.

8. She shares a close bond with her siblings

Whitney has two sisters: Hailie Mathers, Eminem's biological daughter, and Alaina Mathers, Eminem's ex-wife's twin sister. Although they are not her birth siblings, they have an excellent relationship.

9. She is not a big fan of social media

Although she has always been in the spotlight, Whitney has a sizeable following online. Her most active platform is TikTok, where she posts regularly. Also, Whitney Scott Mathers' Instagram is another platform with a growing fanbase. Unfortunately, all of her social media profiles are not verified yet.

10. She is pretty close with her adopted father

Is Eminem close to Whitney Scott Mathers? According to Alphanewscall, Eminem has been a superb father to Whitney and her adopted sister, Alaina. The rapper has continually referred to his daughters in his songs, leading to a familiar curiosity about Eminem's relationship with Whitney.

Frequently asked questions

Why did Eminem adopt Whitney Mathers? Whitney's biological parents were dealing with personal issues. Her mother, Kimberly, was a drug addict, and her father, Eric Hartter, was a criminal who was either on the run or in prison. Whitney had no one to look after her, so Eminem adopted her. Is Whitney Scott Mathers Eminem's daughter? She is Eminem's adopted daughter. Why did Eminem adopt his kids? He adopted Alaina and Stevie because they lacked father figures and were related to Kim's ex-wife. Why is Eminem's daughter's last name Scott? Because she carries her mother's maiden name, which is Scott. Is Hailie close to Eminem? In a recent TikTok video, she revealed that she is her father's top fan and was among the top 3% of listeners of Eminem's music on the music streaming service Spotify. Who are Eminem's 3 daughters? They are Hailie Jade, Alaina Marie and Whitney Scott.

Whitney Scott Mathers is Eminem's adopted daughter. The celebrity child prefers to keep her personal life private, and little is known about them due to their efforts to keep it that way. She is Kimberly Ann Scott's biological daughter from a previous relationship with tattoo artist Eric Harter.

