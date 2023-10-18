LazyTown cast then and now: Know the characters and their personalities

LazyTown is an Icelandic children's television programme. The show garnered much praise for its ability to promote healthy living. It stars Stephanie, an 8-year-old pink-haired girl who is the newest inhabitant of the LazyTown neighbourhood. She has relocated to LazyTown to reside with her uncle, Mayor Meanswell, and is startled to discover that all her neighbours are lazy residents. Learn more about the LazyTown cast and their whereabouts.

Joanna Ruiz (L), Ronald Binion and Chloe Lang (R) are among the LazyTown cast members. Photo: @joannaruiz11, @ronbinion, @chloe5lang on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cartoons have played a significant role in many people's lives since childhood. LazyTown is among such works that shaped kids' imagination and inventiveness. The show premiered in 2004 and ended in 2007. Many people would love to know what the characters look like and what they are up to now.

LazyTown cast then and now

LazyTown has distinct characters that make the programme worth watching. In most episodes, Sportacus, Stephanie, and Robbie Rotten are the only characters performed by actual actors. The rest are puppets created by the Neal Scanlan Studio and Wit Puppets. Here are the LazyTown characters' names and their current whereabouts.

1. Magnús Scheving as Sportacus

Magnus Scheving then (L) and now (R). Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez on Getty Images, @magnus_scheving on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Magnús Örn Scheving is a successful Icelandic entrepreneur, actor, athlete, television producer, and writer. He created, directed, and starred in the children's television show LazyTown as the character Sportacus. He has been featured in films such as The Spy Next Door (2010) and The Super Sproutlet Show (2012). Magnús is currently married with a child.

2. Julianna Rose Mauriello as Stephanie

Julianna Rose, then (L) and now (R). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez on Getty Images, @officialjuliannarosemauriello_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Julianna Rose Mauriello, one of the most famous LazyTown characters, is an American actress, singer, and dancer. She is well recognised for her role as Stephanie in the Nickelodeon comedy LazyTown. Rose has appeared in several other films and TV series, including Bonne Nuit (1999) and A Fix (2008).

3. Stefán Karl Stefánsson as Robbie Rotten

Stefan Karl then (L) and now (R). Photo: Angela Weiss on Getty Images, @stefanssonkarl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the main villain in LazyTown? Robbie Rotten. He was a singer and actor from Iceland. He was best recognised for his role as Robbie Rotten in the kid's television series LazyTown. Stefán was well recognised for appearing in films and television programmes such as Glanni Glaepur Latab (1999) and For Honour (2017). He died on 21 August 2018 at the age of 43.

4. Julie Westwood as Bessie Busybody

Julie Westwood now (L) and then (R). Photo: @mnralphie on X(Twitter), @julie-westwood on Linkedin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Julie Westwood is a British voice actress and puppeteer primarily recognised for her role as Bessie Busybody in the kid's television show LazyTown, among other voice roles. She has been featured in several other films and television series, such as What's Up Doc? (1993), LazyTown Extra (2008), and Coronation Street (1986-1999). She currently resides in Bolton, England.

5. Chloe Lang as Stephanie Meanswell

American actress Chloe Lang then (L) and now (R). Photo: @chloe5lang on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chloe Lang is an American actress known for her roles as Stephanie in the LazyTown television series. She has also appeared in films and television shows such as Mask Face (2011), My Brother Jack (2013), and Harper's First Kiss (2018). She is now a brilliant entertainer and TikTok celebrity.

6. Guðmundur Þór Kárason as Ziggy

Guðmundur Þór Kárason then (L) and now (R). Photo: @gummithork on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gumundur ór Kárason is a well-known Icelandic puppeteer and designer best recognised for his work on LazyTown. Growing up surrounded by visual art and theatre, he began creating and performing puppets at a young age. He has worked on several big television, theatre, and advertising projects.

7. Aymee Garcia as Trixie

Aymee Garia now (L) and then (R). Photo: Bruce Glikas on Getty Images, @aymee-garcia on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aymee Garcia is a Hialeah, Florida-based Cuban/American puppeteer. She has appeared in films and television shows such as Shrek the Musical (2013) and Dear Evan Hansen (2021). She is presently pursuing her career as an actress.

8. Sarah Burgess as Trixie

Sarah Burgess, then (L) and now (R). Photo: Ilya S. Savenok, Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Burgess is a vocalist, actress, and puppeteer. She is widely recognised for her roles as Trixie in LazyTown. She has also been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as LazyTown Extra (2008), Imagine That (2009) and The Furchester Hotel (2014–2016). She is currently pursuing her career as an actress.

9. Brynhildur Guðjónsdóttir as SportShip

Brynhildur Guðjónsdóttir then (L) and now (R). Photo: @visir, @brynhildur_g on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brynhildur Guðjónsdóttir is an actress from Sweden. She is widely recognised for her roles as SportShip in LazyTown. She has also been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Nei er ekkert svar (1995), 101 Reykjavík (2000) and Okkar eigin Osló (2011). Brynhildur is currently pursuing her career as an actress.

10. Amanda Maddock as Trixie

Amanda Maddock now (L) and then (R). Photo: @rossi19 on X(Twitter), @amanda-maddock (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amanda Maddock is an actress known for her roles as Trixie in LazyTown. She has also been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Bear in the Big Blue House (2003), Elmo's Christmas Countdown (2007) and Slumberkins (2022). Amanda is presently pursuing her career as an actress.

11. Lorraine Parsloe as Ziggy (UK)

Actress Lorraine Parsloe then (L) and now (R). Photo: @imgres (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lorraine Parsloe was born in Gloucestershire, England, UK. She is an actress known for Only Fools and Horses (1993), LazyTown (2002–2014), Max & Ruby (2002–2019) and LazyTown Extra (2008).

12. Jodi Eichelberger as Stingy

Jodi Eichelberger now (L) and then (R). Photo: @jodi.eichelberger on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jodi Eichelberger is a Portland, Oregon-based actor, puppeteer, writer, director, and composer. He is most known for his role as Stingy in LazyTown Extra. Jodi has also appeared as an extra in films and television series such as The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) and Bear in the Big Blue House (2002-2006).

13. Ronald Binion as Pixel

Ronald Binion, then (L) and now (R). Photo: @ronbinion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ronald Binion is a puppeteer and an actor known for his roles as Pixel in LazyTown. He has also been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Crank Yankers (2003), Ready for School (2007) and The Haunted Swordsman (2019). Ronald is currently pursuing his career as an actor.

14. David Matthew Feldman as Mayor Meanswell

David Matthew Feldman then (L) and now (R). Photo: @avid.m.feldman1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ronald Binion is an author and an actor known for his roles as Mayor Meanswell in LazyTown. He has also been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Between the Lions (1999) and Pause with Sam Jay (2022). David is currently pursuing his career as an actor.

15. Kobie Powell as Pixel

Kobie Powell then (L) and now (R). Photo: @mnralphie on X(Twitter), @kobie-powell (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ronald Binion is an actor known for his roles as Pixel in LazyTown. He has also been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Celebrity Deathmatch (1999–2000), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2003) and Generation Jets (2003–2004). Ronald is currently pursuing his career as an actor.

16. Joanna Ruiz as Pixel (UK)

Joanna Ruiz then (L) and now (R). Photo: @joannaruiz11 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joanna Ruiz is a voice actor from the United Kingdom. She has done chiefly voice work for children's television series. Joanna studied music at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. She is well-known for her roles in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (2020), LazyTown (2004), and Dead Sea (2014).

17. Ólafur S.K. Þorvaldz as Santa Claus

Ólafur S.K. Þorvaldz then (L) and now (R). Photo: @thorvaldz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ólafur S.K. Þorvaldz is an actor known for his role as Santa Claus in LazyTown. He is also known for his roles in The Oath (2016), Trapped (2016) and Borgarstjórinn (2016).

Why was LazyTown cancelled?

A fifth season was planned, but it was cancelled after the studio where LazyTown was recorded burned down and after Stefán Karl Stefánsson died in 2018. As a result, the fourth season was the final one to be released.

Why was LazyTown so expensive?

The performance blends live-action, puppets, and computer-generated graphics, making it one of the most costly children's shows ever produced.

What is the girl's name in LazyTown?

Julianna Rose Mauriello, Chloe Lang, Sarah Burgess, Julie Westwood and Aymee Garcia are the most famous females in the LazyTown series.

Why is it called LazyTown?

The programme contains live-action and puppet characters in the colourful town of LazyTown. The town's residents are sluggish at the beginning of the series, and Stephanie, the mayor's niece, arrives to rectify the situation.

Above is a list of the LazyTown cast. LazyTown is an Icelandic children's television programme that garnered much praise for its ability to promote healthy living.

Yen.com.gh released an engaging list of The Things We Do for Love cast. Things We Do for Love was one of Ghana's most intriguing television shows.

The Things We Do for Love was first published in 2003. It was broadcast on GTV. The TV show depicts the lives of young people in higher education, where they have practically complete freedom to live. It aims to teach young people about sexuality and how to interact with people of the opposite gender.

Source: YEN.com.gh