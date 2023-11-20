Meet the SpongeBob characters: Know their roles and personalities

SpongeBob SquarePants, created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, was a favourite part of many people's childhoods and continues to thrill audiences of all ages. This popular cartoon series is set in a whimsical underwater realm, where SpongeBob SquarePants, the ever-optimistic sea sponge, lives with a cast of eccentric characters. Meet the SpongeBob characters and know their roles, personalities, and unique relationships that make the show endearing.

SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward are some of SpongeBob's characters. Photo: @spongebob on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The SpongeBob TV series has become a worldwide sensation with its quirkiness, colourful characters, and catchy melodies. Consequently, it has received numerous honours and recognition for its impact on children's television programming. The show has been airing since 1999 and has produced over 250 episodes and multiple movies and spin-offs.

Who are the SpongeBob characters in real life? Various renowned voice artists and actors voice these animated characters. In this article, find out who is the voice artist behind every character.

Meet the SpongeBob characters: Their roles and personalities

SpongeBob SquarePants has entertained fans all over the world for years. Take a closer look at some of the series' most iconic characters, exploring their roles and different personalities.

1. SpongeBob SquarePants

Spongebob is the main character of the SpongeBob TV show. Photo: @spongebob.plankton, @mr.krabs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The protagonist, SpongeBob SquarePants, is a sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. He was first featured in the pilot episode of the series Help Wanted. He works as a fry chef at the local fast-food joint, the Krusty Krab, and is renowned for his cheerful demeanour and boundless enthusiasm. Tom Kenny voices him.

2. Patrick Star

Patrick Star is SpongeBob's best friend and neighbour. He's an under-the-rock starfish, friendly but not very intelligent. Patrick frequently spends his days eating junk food and watching TV. He has a lovely heart and is always there to help SpongeBob in his crazy adventures. Bill Fagerbakke voices Patrick Star.

3. Squidward Tentacles

Squidward in character. Photo: @squidward_tentacles_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Squidward Tentacles, voiced by Rodger Bumpas, is SpongeBob's sarcastic and cynical neighbour. He plays the clarinet and has dreams of becoming a successful artist. He works as a cashier at the Krusty Krab. He acts tough but occasionally vulnerable and yearns for a more sophisticated life.

4. Mr. Krabs

Do you know all SpongeBob characters' names? Eugene H. Krabs, popularly known as Mr. Krabs, owns the Krusty Krab restaurant. He's a greedy, money-obsessed red cheapskate crab. His persistent pursuit of wealth frequently results in amusing situations. He is voiced by Clancy Brown, a famous American actor and voice artist.

5. Plankton

Plankton is a villain in the SpongeBob series. Photo: @pamy_princess_star, @spongebob_lover.34 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sheldon Plankton is among SpongeBob's villains. He is the main antagonist of the series and the owner of the Chum Bucket, a competitor fast-food restaurant to the Krusty Krab. Plankton, voiced by Mr.Lawrence, is constantly plotting to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula to get an advantage over Mr. Krabs.

6. Karen Plankton

Voiced by Jill Talley, Karen Plankton is a waterproof supercomputer living in the Chum Bucket laboratory and is Plankton's wife and sidekick. She's the one who supplies Plankton with evil ideas to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Karen is the most brilliant SpongeBob character with a clever, analytical demeanour.

7. Sandy Cheeks

Sandy Cheeks is a female SpongeBob character. Photo: @laurenscottart, @my.edits.15 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandy Cheeks is a squirrel from Texas who lives in an air-filled glass Treedome. She is a scientist and inventor who enjoys participating in extreme sports. She's fierce, intelligent, and adventurous. Sandy Cheeks is voiced by Carolyn Lawrence, an American actress and real estate agent.

8. Mrs. Puff

Mrs Puff in her red and blue attire. Photo: @t_crux, @zemmiphelia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mrs Puff, voiced by Mary Jo Catlett, is a blowfish who owns and operates her own Boating School, where students drive boats like underwater cars. SpongeBob has been her student for years because he has not passed his driving test several times. Mrs Puff also has a romantic relationship with Mr Krabs.

9. Harold and Margaret SquarePants

Margaret (L) and Harold Squarepants (R). Photo: @nicomezatoons, @nkz_oficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are SpongeBob's parents? His parents are Mr Harold SquarePants, voiced by Tom Kenny and Mrs Margaret SquarePants, voiced by Sirena Irwin. They look more like spherical sea sponges than their son. They are proud of SpongeBob but are embarrassed that he does not yet have a driver's license.

10. Pearl Krabs

Mr. Krabs' daughter, Pearl, is a whale and the heir to his restaurant and fortune. As a high school student, she does not yet have a job at the family business and instead works at the mall. Lori Alan voices Pearl, and all her proms and birthday celebrations have been memorable, thanks to SpongeBob.

11. Gary, the snail

Gary is a pet snail. Photo: @spongebob on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gary, voiced by Tom Kenny, is SpongeBob's adorable pet snail. While he cannot communicate verbally, his cat-like meows convey his emotions and thoughts. Despite his limited speech skills, Gary plays a vital role in SpongeBob's life, and their bond provides a heartwarming touch to the TV series.

12. Bubble Bass

Bubble Bass is holding a pile of burgers (L) and eating one of the burgers. Photo: @artpinyata, @danhaus_artwork on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bubble Bass, voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, makes his first appearance in the episode Pickles as the main antagonist. He is an obese bass, who is unmannerly, egotistical, and rude. He lies to SpongeBob about the missing pickles on his Krabby Patty to get free food and ruin his confidence. He is also a coward and lacks accountability.

13. King Neptune

King Neptune is wearing a crown and a golden belt. Photo: @AarontheWise on X (Twitter), @Eric Phillips on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

King Neptune, as voiced by John O'Hurley, is named after a Roman mythical figure. He is a powerful merman god who commands the sea. Neptune, his wife Amphitrite, and their son Triton live in a palace in Atlantis. He is typically characterized as arrogant and self-centred, with little sympathy for the sea's fish population.

FAQs

1. Who is SpongeBob in love with? SpongeBob had a subtle crush on Sandy Cheeks. His interest in her is made clear through supplemental material such as comics.

2. Who is SpongeBob married to? SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks marry in the Truth or Square special, albeit for a play. The duo remain best friends throughout the series.

3. What kind of animal is Squidward? He is a turquoise giant Pacific octopus.

4. Who are SpongeBob's friends? The character has many friends, but Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks are his best friends.

5. What kind of character is SpongeBob? He is an enthusiastic, naive, good-natured sea sponge.

6. How is Pearl a whale if her father is a Crab? She takes after her mother, who was a whale.

SpongeBob characters have become cultural icons with distinct personalities and peculiarities. Their interactions and adventures have captivated audiences of all ages for years, making the series a popular and enduring classic in the animation world.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Encanto characters' ages. Encanto is a musical animated film based on the Madrigal family. Each family member possesses unique powers, except for the youngest one, Mirabel.

The family matriarch, Abuela, is the oldest member. She is in charge of the candle that distributes everyone's gift. But what are the ages of the other Madrigal family members? And what are their extraordinary powers?

Source: YEN.com.gh