Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in order: A watch guide for you

If you are an enthusiast of the charming and naughty chipmunks, you've probably watched the Alvin and the Chipmunks films. These films have captivated viewers of any generation with their catchy music, endearing characters, and humorous adventures. Discover the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in order of release.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Simon Seville (in blue), Alvin Seville (in red), and Theodore Seville (in green). Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Alvin and the Chipmunks film series has been a fan favourite for years. The films follow the exploits of Alvin, Simon, and Theodore as they manoeuvre the highs and lows of life as great musicians with the help of their guardian, Dave Seville.

History of Alvin and the Chipmunks film series

Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in order

The Chipmunks, created by Ross Bagdasarian in 1958, began as a musical novelty but quickly became an artistic image. Their move to the big screen was a logical fit, offering their powerful charm to a larger audience.

The Chipmunks' reputation has grown from animated oldies to contemporary live-action/CGI hybrids, with each film bringing a new depth to the franchise. Here are the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in order of release.

The Chipmunk Adventure (1987)

(1987) Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

(1999) Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

(2000) Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks (2003)

(2003) Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

(2007) Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

(2009) Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

(2011) Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

1. The Chipmunk Adventure (1987)

This was the first Alvin and the Chipmunks movie. The film depicts David Seville travelling to Europe for business while the Chipmunks, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore, are returned to residence with their caregiver, Miss Miller.

While the three are engaged in an arcade game called Around the World in Thirty Days with the Chipettes, Brittany and Alvin debate who would win a genuine race worldwide because Brittany defeated Alvin in the video game.

Claudia and Klaus Furschtein, diamond traffickers, overhear the chat and approach the youngsters, offering them the opportunity to participate in an actual race worldwide by hot air balloon, with the lucky winner earning $100,000.

2. Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

In the film, the Chipmunks take some time off from their show, get disoriented, and eventually end up stuck inside the park. They go to the "Frankenstein's Castle" attraction, where Dr. Victor Frankenstein works on his creature.

The monster is restored to life, and Dr. Victor orders it to pursue the Chipmunks. During their retreat, this creature recovers Theodore's fallen teddy bear. It is then up to the Chipmunks to retrieve his teddy bear and confront the monster.

3. Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

In the film, Simon and Dave deduce that Alvin has been viewing too many scary movies at night after he starts having nightmares about encountering the Wolfman and wakes up screaming. Alvin claims this is because he finds his new neighbour, Lawrence Talbot, unsettling and believes he may be hiding something.

On the other hand, Theodore is having problems with Nathan, a bully, and won't go to the principal, who is retiring because of Alvin's everyday blunders, for assistance. But Alvin stands up for him.

4. Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks (2003)

David Seville's friend La-Lu has hung a banner on her enchanted cottage porch that reads, "Welcome Chipmunks". Gilda, a talkative, gloomy cockatoo friend, thinks having kids around is terrible.

PC, a talking, chill frog with a surfer male accent who trusts he is one kiss away from being Prince Charming, recalls his mother saying, "Nothing warms up a home like children's laughter." On the other hand, Eleanor, Theodore, Brittany, Simon, Jeanette, and Alvin accompany Dave.

As La-Lu is pleased to have five preschoolers and a baby staying with her and her pals, Dave requires the weekend to do some songwriting. Two gophers, Sam and Lou, inform viewers in their houses about the characters' emotions by entering their thoughts and observing an abstract inner visual expression of what the protagonists are thinking or feeling.

5. Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

In the film, three musically minded Chipmunks, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore, are moved from a tree farm to Los Angeles after their tree is cut down. Despite a wrong first impression, they encounter disgruntled composer David Seville and surprise him with their musical abilities.

Seeing the potential for popularity, both David and Chipmunks make a deal to sing his music. While the challenging trio makes achieving that desire hard, the dream eventually comes true. However, success comes with its own set of challenges, as their corrupt record boss, Ian Hawke, intends to break up the family to abuse the boys.

6. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Dave's twenty-something cousin Toby cares for pop idols Alvin, Simon, and Theodore. The boys have to set aside their dreams of becoming music superstars to return to school and save their music programme by winning a $25,000 battle of the bands.

However, the Chipmunks are surprisingly matched by three singing chipmunks called The Chipettes—Brittany, Jeanette, and Eleanor. After The Chipettes and Chipmunks confront each other, romantic and musical sparks flame up.

7. Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

The plot revolves around The Chipettes, The Chipmunks, and Dave, having pleasure and mayhem on a luxury cruise before their journey takes an unexpected turn to an unexplored island.

The more Alvin and his companions hunt for an escape back to civilisation, the clearer it becomes that they are not alone on this remote island paradise.

8. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Following a series of misconceptions, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore conclude that Dave plans to propose to his newfound girlfriend in Miami and then abandon them.

They have three days to reach out to him and cancel the proposal, protecting themselves from losing Seville and perhaps getting an unkind stepbrother.

How many Alvin and the Chipmunks movies are there?

There are eight feature-length movies in the franchise. The first film was released in 1987, and the latest one aired in 2015 as of this writing.

Who are the Alvin and Chipmunks cast members?

The central characters of Alvin and the Chipmunks are Theodore Seville, Alvin Seville, Simon Seville, and their human guardian, David Seville.

Above are the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in order of release. Alvin and the Chipmunks are primarily linked with music, but they have been featured in several movie versions and are one of the world's most well-known kid's franchises.

