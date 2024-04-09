Top 30 chick flick movies of all time: The best rom-coms ranked

Are you a sucker for romantic films and TV shows? If so, you must be familiar with the term chick flick. The slang term represents a film genre catered to women's interests, with content focusing on love and romance. But with an extensive list to choose from, which are the best chick flick movies of all time?

From L to R: The Devil Wears Prada, Titanic and The Notebook cover posters. Photo: @wolfiekellyy, @NoeliaP85, @kaliscinema on X (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the top chick flick movies of all time, we used data from movie review websites like IMDb and ranking platforms like Ranker. The ranking is based on user ratings and popularity of the films.

Chick flick movies of all time

Chick-flick movies tend to appeal more to a younger female audience. They are funny, romantic and creative, providing another perspective of romance. But with many releases from the genre, what are the best romcoms to watch? Here are some great chick flick movies of all time ranked by IMDb ratings and other factors.

Movie IMDb rating Titanic (1997) 7.9/10 About Time (2013) 7.8/10 The Notebook (2004) 7.8/10 Pride & Prejudice (2005) 7.8/10 Love Actually (2003) 7.6/10 Moulin Rouge! (2001) 7.6/10 Brooklyn (2015) 7.6/10 Me Before You (2016) 7.4/10 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) 7.3/10 A Walk to Remember (2002) 7.3/10 A League of Their Own (1992) 7.3/10 Grease (1978) 7.2/10 About a Boy (2002) 7.1/10 Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) 7.1/10 Mean Girls (2004) 7.1/10 Pitch Perfect (2012) 7.1/10 Enchanted (2007) 7.1/10 Pretty Woman (1990) 7.1/10 Easy A (2010) 7.0/10 Sixteen Candles (1984) 7.0/10 The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 6.9/10 Clueless (1995) 6.9/10 The Holiday (2006) 6.9/10 My Girl (1991) 6.9/10

1. Titanic (1997)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Directed by: James Cameron

James Cameron Released: 1 November 1997

1 November 1997 Running time: 195 minutes

Titanic is an epic action romance film about the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic that sank in 1912. The film stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who fall in love aboard the ship despite their different social classes.

2. About Time (2013)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Directed by: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Released: 27 June 2013

27 June 2013 Running time: 123 minutes

If you are looking for funny chick flick movies, About Time, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy, is an ideal choice. The rom-com follows a young man who can travel in time. He tries to change his past to improve his future by fixing his love life.

3. The Notebook (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Directed by: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes Released: 20 May 2004

20 May 2004 Running time: 124 minutes

The Notebook is an American romantic drama film based on the 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks. The film follows a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s whose story is read from a notebook in the present day by an older man.

4. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Directed by: Joe Wright

Joe Wright Released: 11 September 2005

11 September 2005 Running time: 127 minutes

Pride & Prejudice is a romantic drama film based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel. The film follows five sisters from an English family of landed gentry who deal with issues of morality, misconceptions and marriage.

5. Love Actually (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Directed by: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Released: 14 November 2003

14 November 2003 Running time: 136 minutes

Love Actually is a British romantic comedy release that ranks high in the top chick flick movies ever. It follows the love lives of various interlinked individuals, as shown through ten stories recorded five weeks before Christmas.

6. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Directed by: Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann Released: 9 May 2001

9 May 2001 Running time: 128 minutes

Moulin Rouge! is a jukebox musical romantic drama film about an English poet, Christian, who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress and courtesan, Satine. However, the club's patron, the Duke, also craves her affections.

7. Brooklyn (2015)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Directed by: John Crowley

John Crowley Released: 26 January 2015

26 January 2015 Running time: 112 minutes

Brooklyn is a romantic period drama film based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Colm Tóibín. The film follows a young Irish woman, Eilis Lacey, who immigrates to Brooklyn, USA, in the early 1950s for employment. However, she is drawn to her life back in Ireland.

8. Me Before You (2016)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Directed by: Thea Sharrock

Thea Sharrock Released: 23 May 2016

23 May 2016 Running time: 110 minutes

Me Before You is a romance drama film that author Jojo Moyes adapts from her 2012 novel of the same name. The film follows a girl, Lou Clark, from a small town who forms an unlikely bond with a recently paralysed man she's caring for.

9. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Gil Junger

Gil Junger Released: 31 March 1999

31 March 1999 Running time: 97 minutes

10 Things I Hate About You is among the top chick flick movies ever. It is about a high-school boy, Cameron, who can only date Bianca once her anti-social older sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. So, Cameron pays a mysterious boy, Patrick, to charm Kat.

10. A Walk to Remember (2002)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Adam Shankman

Adam Shankman Released: 25 January 2002

25 January 2002 Running time: 102 minutes

A Walk to Remember is an American coming-of-age romantic drama film based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel. It follows two troubled North Carolina teens, Landon and Jamie, who meet while performing community service.

11. A League of Their Own (1992)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall Released: 1 July 1992

1 July 1992 Running time: 128 minutes

A League of Their Own is an American sports comedy-drama film. It follows two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league, struggling to help it succeed amid their growing rivalry.

12. Grease (1978)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Directed by: Randal Kleiser

Randal Kleiser Released: 16 June 1978

16 June 1978 Running time: 110 minutes

Grease is an American musical romantic comedy film based on the stage musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It follows Danny Zuko and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson, who develop a romance during the summer.

13. About a Boy (2002)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz

Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz Released: 26 April 2002

26 April 2002 Running time: 101 minutes

About a Boy is a comedy-drama film adapted from the 1998 novel by Nick Hornby. It follows Will, who attends a single-parent meeting to woo women. However, his interaction with Marcus, a troubled 12-year-old, changes him.

14. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Andy Tennant

Andy Tennant Released: 31 July 1998

31 July 1998 Running time: 120 minutes

Ever After is an American romantic period drama film. It follows the brothers Grimm, who arrive at the home of a wealthy Grande Dame who reveals the true story of her ancestor, Cinderella.

15. Mean Girls (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Mark Waters

Mark Waters Released: 19 April 2004

19 April 2004 Running time: 97 minutes

Mean Girls is an American teen comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. It follows naive teenager Cady Heron, who transfers to an American high school after homeschooling in Africa.

16. Pitch Perfect (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Jason Moore

Jason Moore Released: 24 September 2012

24 September 2012 Running time: 112 minutes

Pitch Perfect is an American musical comedy film loosely adapted from Mickey Rapkin's non-fiction book Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory. It follows an all-girl, a cappella group competing against another group from their college to win the Nationals.

17. Enchanted (2007)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Kevin Lima

Kevin Lima Released: 20 October 2007

20 October 2007 Running time: 107 minutes

Enchanted is an American live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy. It is about a young maiden in a land called Andalasia. She is prepared to be wed but is instead sent away to New York City by an evil Queen, where she falls in love with a lawyer.

18. Pretty Woman (1990)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall Released: 23 March 1990

23 March 1990 Running time: 119 minutes

Pretty Woman is an American romantic comedy film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. It is about a successful businessman who meets and hires an escort for some social events only to fall in love with her.

19. Easy A (2010)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: Will Gluck

Will Gluck Released: 11 September 2010

11 September 2010 Running time: 92 minutes

Easy A is an American teen romantic comedy film partially inspired by the 1850 novel The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne. It follows a seventeen-year-old girl whose lie about her losing chastity unintentionally spreads around the school.

20. Sixteen Candles (1984)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: John Hughes

John Hughes Released: 4 May 1984

4 May 1984 Running time: 93 minutes

Sixteen Candles is an American coming-of-age comedy film starring Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, and Anthony Michael Hall. It is about a girl's sweet sixteenth birthday, which her family forgets.

21. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: David Frankel

David Frankel Released: 22 June 2006

22 June 2006 Running time: 109 minutes

The Devil Wears Prada is an American comedy-drama film based on the 2003 same-name novel by Lauren Weisberger. It is about a brilliant new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to the editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine.

22. Clueless (1995)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling Released: 19 July 1995

19 July 1995 Running time: 97 minutes

Clueless is an American coming-of-age teen comedy film. It follows Cher, a high school student in Beverly Hills, as she manoeuvres her teenage social life, family, friends and relationships.

23. The Holiday (2006)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Released: 29 November 2006

29 November 2006 Running time: 136 minutes

If you are looking for chick flick Christmas movies, The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, is ideal. The film follows two lovelorn women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean who arrange a home exchange to escape heartbreak.

24. My Girl (1991)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Howard Zieff

Howard Zieff Released: 27 November 1991

27 November 1991 Running time: 102 minutes

My Girl is an American coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film. It follows an 11-year-old girl living in Madison, Pennsylvania, during the summer of 1972 and her friendship with an unpopular boy her age.

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Directed by: Peter Segal

Peter Segal Released: 13 February 2004

13 February 2004 Running time: 99 minutes

If you were looking for chick flick movies from the 2000s, 50 First Dates is a fantastic choice. The comedy film follows Henry Roth, a womanising marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore. However, Lucy has amnesia and forgets him when she falls asleep, resulting in Henry resolving to win her again each new day.

26. Bridesmaids (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Directed by: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Released: 28 April 2011

28 April 2011 Running time: 125 minutes

Bridesmaids centres on Annie (Kristen Wiig), who suffers a series of misfortunes after being asked to serve as maid of honour for her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph). However, competition over who the bride's best friend is brings trouble.

27. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Directed by: Sharon Maguire

Sharon Maguire Released: 13 April 2001

13 April 2001 Running time: 96 minutes

Bridget Jones's Diary is a rom-com film based on Helen Fielding's 1996 novel of the same name. It follows a 32-year-old British single woman who writes a diary about the things she wishes to happen in her life. However, her life changes when two men vie for her affection.

28. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Directed by: Jon Turteltaub

Jon Turteltaub Released: 21 April 1995

21 April 1995 Running time: 103 minutes

While You Were Sleeping is an American romantic comedy film starring Sandra Bullock as Lucy and Bill Pullman as Jack. The film follows Lucy, a romantic Chicago Transit Authority ticket booth operator whose family mistakes her for being the fiance of their comatose son.

29. Pretty in Pink (1986)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Howard Deutch

Howard Deutch Released: 29 January 1986

29 January 1986 Running time: 96 minutes

Pretty in Pink is among the best 80s chick flick movies. It tells the story of a girl from a poor background stuck between her childhood sweetheart and a wealthy playboy.

30. The Proposal (2009)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Anne Fletcher

Anne Fletcher Released: 1 June 2009

1 June 2009 Running time: 108 minutes

If you are looking for chick flick movies on Netflix, The Proposal, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, is an ideal pick. It follows a Canadian executive who faces deportation after being denied visa renewal. She convinces her assistant to pretend to be her fiance to avoid deportation.

What is the movie about best friends falling in love?

There are many chick flick movies about best friends falling in love. Here are the most notable ones:

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

(2012) When Harry Met Sally (1989)

(1989) A Walk to Remember (2002)

(2002) Definitely, Maybe (2008)

(2008) Just Friends (2005)

What is the 1 most romantic movie?

The topic of the number one most romantic movie is subjective and differs from person to person. However, according to rankings from IMDb, Titanic (1997) is the most romantic movie ever, with over 1.2 million fan votes.

What is the most trending movie in 2024?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, Bob Marley: One Love, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire are the most trending 2024 movies.

Above are the best chick flick movies of all time ranked based on IMDb ratings. They include films like While You Were Sleeping (1995), Pride & Prejudice (2005), The Proposal (2009) and Easy A (2010).

