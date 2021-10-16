Ghanaians have signed a petition to eat waakye on British Airways

The petitioners want British Airways to serve local dishes, including "gob3."

About 50 Ghanaians were left stranded when BA canceled flights for no reasons

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There is an online petition for British Airways to serve Waakye and Jollof to Ghanaian international travelers.

This online petition started with a journalist with Joy FM, Victor Brachie. It calls on the UK International Airline to treat Ghanaian travelers as Ghanaians and not foreigners.

"For years now, many travelers have been left to enjoy food that does not have the taste they deserve, especially for Ghanaian travelers. We seek to get Ghanaian delicacies like Gob3, waakye, Ghana Jollof, Banku with Okro stew, Kelewele, Koko and Kose and many more. We want to feel home while leaving home," the petition demanded.

Ghanaians sign petition demanding British Airways to serve waakye, gob3 and other local food. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Treatment of Ghanaian travelers on British Airways

Some Ghanaian travelers were left stranded at the Kotoka International Airport after they canceled their flights for no apparent reason.

With no prior announcement or alert, the check-in agents just started leaving their desks, some very rudely telling passengers to go and come back the next day.

The furious passengers essentially had no choice. Saturday flights were also not guaranteed. Some rebooked for Sunday

According to the officials, about 50 or more passengers traveling Britsh Airways were asked to go home and book another flight for Saturday or Sunday because the system got shut down.

Source: Yen