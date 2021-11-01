La Salem Presby Basic School, located in the capital city Accra, has inadequate facilities and insufficient teachers

One of the students who spoke in an interview indicated that they (the students) now feel the government does not care about them

According to them, they do not have Ga, ICT, and BDT teachers but are looking up to God to help them pass their BECE

Students of the La Salem Presby Basic School in the Greater Accra Region have lamented over the inadequate structures and teachers in their school ahead of their Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

According to Tertiary24.com, the 2021 BECE examination is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 15, 2021, and end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

In a video interview with Citi TV, the class prefect of the current BECE candidates, Susana Abena Turkson, indicated that they do not have Ga, ICT, and BDT teachers

"We have not been taught ICT since June because the national service teacher who was helping us left along the line. We have also not been taught French since kindergarten," Susana added.

When asked how they feel about the situation they find themselves in, aside from the fact that their classroom blocks are dilapidated and extremely hot during the day, the fluent class captain indicated:

"We feel like the government does not care about us. Our parents pay taxes all the time but the money is not being used to take care of our needs as it is supposed to be."

In another story, a school of primary pupils has been captured in a video passionately quizzing the government on the state of affairs and asking the sitting president to address the issues.

In a video that was shared by Sir Roy on his personal handle, @TheSirRoy, the pupils who were instructed by their teacher to start the song indicated they were tired of suffering.

The song also mentioned that Ghana is covered in too much bribery and corruption and President Nana Akufo-Addo has to pay heed to his people.

YEN.com.gh sighted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on the video.

