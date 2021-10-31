Gas explosion at Premium Towers Accra shatters windows, kills one

A scrap dealer has died in a gas explosion at Premium Towers, Accra

The explosion shattered the glass panes of Zenith Bank and SSNIT

Investigations are still ongoing with the deceased deposited at the morgue

A gas explosion within the premises of Zenith Bank around Ministries in Accra, has left one dead, another in critical condition, and a third person with minor injuries.

The blast was from two gas cylinders being used to cut an old metal garbage container into pieces by two scrap dealers. This resulted in the death of one of the scrap dealers. The other one, who suffered injuries, is receiving treatment at the 37 Military hospital

The adjoining office complex that houses some management and staff of SSNIT got affected. SSNIT has shared this release with stakeholders and the general public.

It is in this view of this, all workers are to report to work on Monday, November 1, 2021, since the incident, according to management, is not expected to affect the conduct of business at the Head Office.

Source: Yen.com.gh