Former president Mahama has delivered a truckload of relief items to victims the tidal waves in Keta

Items such as mattresses, bags of rice, cartons of sardine, milo, nido and others were present

Mahama reiterated calls on the government to show more sympathy to residents on the Keta-Aflao stretch affected by severe tidal waves

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly delivered a truckload of relief items to victims of the recent tidal waves in Keta and its surrounding communities.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the page of a resident of Keta, Dela Sikadzi, items such as mattresses, bags of rice, cartons of sardine, and others

According to Dela Sikadzi, the items the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO), brought to the people of Keta, is nowhere near the items received by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

Former president John Mahama and the truckload of relief items Photo credit: Dela Sikadzi/ John Mahama

Source: Facebook

She also stated that even though the people of Keta pay taxes to the government of Ghana, the government could not do this much for them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Meanwhile, in a report filed by citinewsroom, former president Mahama reiterated calls on the government to show more sympathy to residents on Keta-Aflao stretch affected by severe tidal waves.

Speaking during a visit to some affected communities, Mahama said, “even if you cannot provide them with anything, just a visit to show that you care about them is important.”

His visit to the area was to provide some relief items to the hundreds of residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities who have been displaced.

The post which had generated over 500 hundred reactions garnerd about 200 comments with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on the donation by the former president.

Below are some of the comments;

Sarfo Raphael Patrick thinks the donation is needless.

Needless. What was his contribution to the sea defense wall that was started by NPP president John Agyekum Kufuor to bring a permanent solution to the tidal waves that is causing all these problems? Tell your people to pay attention to the permanent solution than the needless show of care by Mahama. Mahama doesn't care about your people one bit . Why are u happy over this new negligible? No wonder he keeps on .....

Dziedzorm Gbamido Quashigah asked if the donation will stop the tidal waves.

Will this solve the tidal waves..... your NDC rule for so many years and they couldn't fix this and u are here doing this politics stomach direction journalism.....

Kpei Yayra Kate said they mostly do this when in opposition.

He has done well but they mostly do this when in opposition. 2024 campaigning hv started lol. Politicians boi.

Effah Sakyi Julius asked what Mahama did about the situation when he was in power.

What did he do about the situation when he was the president, or that time it wasn't raining, anyway he has done well.

Kwabena Baffour Jnr

Do you pay taxes to a political party? It's either you don't appreciate the distinction between government and a political party or you intended to score a political goal

NADMO distributes relief items to victims of tidal waves

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), had gone to the aid of the victims affected by last Sunday, November 7, tidal waves.

The acting Director of the Volta Region NADMO, Volta Region, Ebenezer Azuma, according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com said his outfit had begun the distribution of relief items.

Azuma said even though his outfit is distributing relief items, what they have is not enough to cater to all the victims that were hit in parts of Aflao and Keta.

Source: Yen