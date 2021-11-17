The Ministry of Roads and Highway has announced that effective tomorrow, November 18, 2021, there would be no collection of road tolls at the various toll booths across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to a statement released by the ministry, at exactly 12:00 am all road users would use the road without paying for toll.

More soon...

Source: Yen