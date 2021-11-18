Pumla Gobelo is another influential woman who used the Ghc135 child support grant to launch her own catering business

Gobelo is the owner of Mbuks Catering Services and serves her Eastern Cape clients in Butterworth after dropping out of varsity

The bubbly woman says she always wanted to own her mobile kitchen unit and eventually managed to buy it after 10 years

The young lady is a dropout from varsity but her situation didn’t limit her ability to become a successful businesswoman.

Gobelo says she started her business after leaving the Vaal University of Technology in Johannesburg and opted to look for a different source of income.

Pumla Gobelo is hailed on social media. Image: @MbuksCateringService/Facebook

Pumla Gobelo launched her business in Butterworth in 2011

The ambitious lady elaborates that she dropped out of her third year at varsity and says some people don’t believe she started with the Ghc135 grant. Her story is documented by Food for Mzansi and she said:

“Some people don’t believe I started this business with Ghc135 from child support. I wanted to own a mobile kitchen but had no funds. 10 years later, boom I had funds to own one. I wake up every day and hustle, the feedback is always positive.”

Mbuks catering also headed online to post this influential story with her followers. As things stand, it seems the lady is serving traditional food from pap and meat to fast food items such as hot chips.

The post reads:

