A boisterous young Ghanaian by the name of Violet Awo Amoabeng has opened up about her journey to starting a business with Ghc145

In an interview on the KSM Show, Awo shared that the idea for a skin care line came after battling with dried and sore lips for years

Violet Awo Amoabeng, the beautiful daughter of Kofi Amoabeng, the well known Ghanaian business man who was the co-founder of UT bank has shared her journey to owning an edible skin care product line on the KSM show.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Violet recounted that the idea to start a skincare line was birthed when she was living abroad and her lip cracking due to dry weather was regarded as a virus.

She got a recommendation from one of her friends to try using shea butter on her lips to help with the cracking and according to Awo, it worked like magic.

Violet Awo Amoabeng posing for the camera Photo credit: @awothegreat/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her interest for the natural pomade grew more and more and she eventually decided to start a natural skincare busines.

Violet Awo Amoabeng shared that she decided to go into natural products that are eatable because, products used in the skin gets absorbed into the body hence using edible raw materials are safer.

The young entrepreneur revealed she started her business with Ghc145 and now the company has matured.

The vibrant young lady shared more about her journey in e video linked below;

