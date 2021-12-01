COVID-19 cards will be inspected by Police starting January 2022 - GHS

COVID-19 vaccination cards will be inspected by personnel of the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has announced that vaccination cards will be inspected by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The exercise will commence in January 2022.

The police will also inspect the vaccination cards of all commercial drivers and motorbike riders to ensure that they have taken the COVID-19 jab.

Patrons and workers of all restaurants, stadiums, beaches, and nightclubs are also expected to be vaccinated mandatorily and show proof before entry into such places.

No vaccination card no entry to event venues in December

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has stated that vaccination cards will confirm access into event venues come December.

According to him, people without Covid -19 vaccination will not be allowed entry into the places they might have bought tickets for.

In a report filed by StarrNews.com, Okraku Mantey said the government has outlined requirements and guidelines to control and avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the December festivities.

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be made compulsory - GHS

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

The GHS says that will help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year, 2022.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, he said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

Ghana Health Service under pressure by parents to vaccinate children under 15yrs

In other news, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that they are being forced to vaccinate students and children who are fifteen years and below against the coronavirus.

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicated that as the vaccination started in some places of worship, parents are pressurizing the GHS team to vaccinate their children.

The GHS began the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

