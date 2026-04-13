Prophet Clement Testimony, founder of the Revival Centre Worldwide, has shared a prophecy concerning Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica

He claims to have received a vision indicating that Abu Trica is destined for the work of God despite his current challenges and circumstances

The prophecy has since triggered mixed reactions, with social media users expressing differing opinions about its meaning and authenticity

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Prophet Clement Testimony, founder and head pastor of the Revival Centre Worldwide, has shared what he describes as a prophetic revelation concerning Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica.

According to the prophet, he saw a vision indicating that the young man is destined for the work of God despite his current challenges and circumstances.

Prophet Clement Testimony has shared a prophecy about Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica. Photo credit: Prophet Clement Testimony/YouTube, Abu Trica/Facebook

Source: UGC

He made the statement during a televangelism session on YouTube, excerpts of which have since circulated on various social media platforms.

Prophet Testimony explained that his vision was linked to a dream he believes Abu Trica had, in which he encountered a man dressed in white who called him to come closer.

He interpreted the figure in the dream as an angel of God, symbolising a divine call to repentance and spiritual transformation.

According to him, the message behind the vision is that Abu Trica has a spiritual destiny, but must embrace repentance and faith for divine intervention in his life.

According to the Prophet, Abu Trica has a divine destiny despite current challenges. Photo credit: Abu Trica/TikTok

Source: Twitter

He further stated that if the young man accepts God and turns his life around, he could experience restoration and deliverance from his current struggles.

The prophecy has since generated mixed reactions, with social media users and followers of Abu Trica divided over the interpretation and implications of the message.

Watch the full YouTube video here:

Prophet Testimony prophecy about Kudus materialises

In a closely related story, Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir online as he celebrated after his prophecy about Kudus is believed to have materialised.

Sharing a photo of himself and the footballer in a post on his official Facebook page, the man of God asked Ghanaians to behold him as a prophet of God.

He announced that none of his numerous prophecies had ever failed, claiming there lord is always with him.

Quoting a scripture from the book of Samuel, Prophet Clement Testimony indicated that there is still a true prophet in Ghana to whom the Lord still speaks.

The man of God further wished injured Mohammed Kudus a speedy recovery as he navigates through his current situation.

"Ghana Behold thy prophet.... Prophet Clement Testimony. Speedy recovery to Mohammed Kudus 🙏🏻🌍🔥❤️ "And Clement grew and none of his prophecies fell to the ground". For the Lord is with him." 1 Samuel 3:19 And Samuel grew, and the Lord was with him, and did let none of his words fall to the ground. There is a prophet.. The Lord still speaks🔥," he wrote.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement is below:

Prophet Clement's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a vision he had about the Black Stars, claiming it would be in the best interest of the team to add Dede Ayew to the World Cup.

He expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He stated that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

Source: YEN.com.gh