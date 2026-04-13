Police hit two robbers, foil attempted robbery on MoMo vendor at Tema Community 6
The Ghana Police Service has foiled an attempted robbery attack targeting a mobile money vendor at Tema Community 6.
The incident, which reportedly occurred on April 13, 2026, is alleged to have involved a gun battle between the suspects and security personnel.
According to initial accounts, three people are believed to have lost their lives. This includes two suspected robbers and one victim linked to the incident. The suspects are alleged to have targeted the MoMo vendor during the attempted robbery.
The swift intervention by the police is said to have prevented the situation from escalating further, bringing the attempted attack under control.
As of now, Ghanaians are awaiting an official and detailed statement from the authorities regarding the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh