The Ghana Police Service has foiled an attempted robbery attack targeting a mobile money vendor at Tema Community 6.

Police hit two robbers, foil attempted robbery on MoMo vendor at Tema Community 6

Source: UGC

The incident, which reportedly occurred on April 13, 2026, is alleged to have involved a gun battle between the suspects and security personnel.

According to initial accounts, three people are believed to have lost their lives. This includes two suspected robbers and one victim linked to the incident. The suspects are alleged to have targeted the MoMo vendor during the attempted robbery.

The swift intervention by the police is said to have prevented the situation from escalating further, bringing the attempted attack under control.

As of now, Ghanaians are awaiting an official and detailed statement from the authorities regarding the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh