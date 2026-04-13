Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Police hit two robbers, foil attempted robbery on MoMo vendor at Tema Community 6
People

Police hit two robbers, foil attempted robbery on MoMo vendor at Tema Community 6

by  Ruth Sekyi
1 min read

The Ghana Police Service has foiled an attempted robbery attack targeting a mobile money vendor at Tema Community 6.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Police hit two robbers, foil attempted robbery on MoMo vendor at Tema Community 6
Police hit two robbers, foil attempted robbery on MoMo vendor at Tema Community 6
Source: UGC

The incident, which reportedly occurred on April 13, 2026, is alleged to have involved a gun battle between the suspects and security personnel.

According to initial accounts, three people are believed to have lost their lives. This includes two suspected robbers and one victim linked to the incident. The suspects are alleged to have targeted the MoMo vendor during the attempted robbery.

The swift intervention by the police is said to have prevented the situation from escalating further, bringing the attempted attack under control.

As of now, Ghanaians are awaiting an official and detailed statement from the authorities regarding the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Watch the TikTok video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Ghanaian teacher Shiri spear Multi tv Knust grading system Knust courses