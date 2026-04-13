A man believed to be in his late 50s has died in a tragic road accident on the Mankessim–Cape Coast highway at Kormantse in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region

Eyewitnesses explained that a Stambic vehicle with registration number GW-1745-16, which was travelling from Takoradi to Accra, attempted to avoid him upon noticing his presence on the road

The Saltpond Police have commenced investigations into the incident, while the body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy

A man believed to be in his late 50s has died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the Mankessim–Cape Coast highway at Kormantse in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The eyewitnesses explained to reporters that the victim, identified as Kobina Ebo from Abandze, was reportedly heavily intoxicated and moving erratically on the road at the time of the incident on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

A man believed to be in his late 50s has died after being knocked down at Kormantse on the Mankessim–Cape Coast highway. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to witnesses, a Stambic vehicle with registration number GW-1745-16, travelling from Takoradi to Accra, attempted to swerve to avoid him, but he reportedly staggered into its path and was run over.

He was rushed to the Saltpond Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival due to severe injuries, including broken legs.

Some residents described the deceased as a known drunk in the community, while others have absolved the driver of blame, saying he could not have avoided the incident.

The Upper Kormantse Assemblyman, Gideon Okyere, confirmed the incident and said it occurred around 6:30 pm while the victim was returning home.

A man believed to be in his late 50s has died after being knocked down at Kormantse on the Mankessim–Cape Coast highway. Photo credit: Jaromir/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also noted that the stretch of road has become increasingly dangerous and is considered accident-prone.

Residents have renewed calls for urgent road safety interventions, including the construction of speed ramps and improved traffic control measures, to reduce recurring accidents on the highway.

The Saltpond Police have launched investigations into the incident, while the body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

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18 Injured After Road Crash on Cape Coast

More than six people have died, and 18 others were injured following a head-on collision between a Sprinter bus and a truck at Komenda Asamasa on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway.

The road crash, one of the deadliest so far this year, occurred on January 12, 2026, in the evening.

According to a statement shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, personnel from the Komenda Fire Station responded promptly to the crash scene.

Six victims who were trapped in the Sprinter bus after it veered off the road into a nearby bush were successfully rescued by the team.

In total, seven victims, comprising three females, including a pregnant woman, a baby, and three males, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

An additional female passenger who had earlier been transported to the hospital was also confirmed dead, bringing the total number of fatalities to seven.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred when a truck travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control and collided head-on with the Sprinter bus approaching from the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, 18 injured passengers, who had been rescued prior to the arrival of fire service personnel, are currently receiving medical treatment.

Legon student Mawutor Dedey passes away

YEN.com.gh also reported that University of Ghana, Legon, student Mawutor Kwame Dedey had died as well.

He passed on November 14, 2025, with his demise confirmed in a statement from his family a few days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh