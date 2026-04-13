Ghana's new primary healthcare policy aims to be the superhero of health services for all citizens

From hypertension to cancer screening, this policy covers a bouquet of health services under one roof

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh details essential services to keep Ghanaians healthy

The health ministry has outlined the scope of the new primary healthcare policy with the hope that it becomes the backbone of a resilient healthcare system.

The policy is designed to ensure that every Ghanaian who visits a primary health facility can access a broad range of essential services.

Every Ghanaian who visits a primary health facility can access a broad range of essential services. Credit: Ministry of Health, Ghana

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Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on April 13, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh outlined the full scope of the policy, which will be launched on April 15.

“These are the services that address the majority of health needs in our population, and surveys have it that about 80% of our health needs are the primary healthcare.”

Some of the diseases and services that will be covered include:

Hypertension

Diabetes,

Obesity

Mental health screening

Cancer screening

Antenatal and postnatal care

Immunisation

NCD risk counselling

Malaria

Diarrhoea

Respiratory infections

Cost of the Free Primary Healthcare policy

The Health Minister disclosed that the government will require at least GH₵1.2 billion annually to successfully implement the Free Primary Healthcare policy.

He said the cost of rolling out the policy underscored the scale and long-term commitment needed to transform healthcare delivery across the country.

The policy will begin with 150 districts out of the 261 across the country.

The programme will prioritise regions and communities with limited access to healthcare services before gradually extending nationwide coverage.

The initiative seeks to remove financial barriers at the primary level while strengthening promotive, preventive and basic curative services across frontline facilities.

The Health Minister says the Free Primary Healthcare will require at least GH₵1.2 billion annually. Credit: Ministry of Health, Ghana

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Akandoh assured the public that the government has undertaken a comprehensive costing exercise to determine the resources required to effectively implement and sustain the policy.

“I want to assure you that the policy is for the nation. What we will do is implement it in phases between 2026 and 2028. We will begin in 150 selected districts, particularly those that are underserved, and then expand after 2028."

“It is going to be phased. In every region, we will look at underserved communities. At the end of the day, we will get the whole country covered.”

Per the assessment, about 60% of health facilities showed that only a small proportion were adequately equipped.

The minister cautioned that the shortfalls could undermine efforts to strengthen primary healthcare under the government’s free healthcare policy, stressing the need for urgent interventions to improve infrastructure and service delivery across the sector.

Mahama donates salary to medical trust fund

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama launched the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to provide financial support to patients battling chronic diseases.

During the launch, the President pledged to donate six months’ salary, amounting to GH¢5,608,800, to the fund.

He also urged corporate Ghana to channel part of their Corporate Social Responsibility budgets into the fund to assist their clients and staff in need.

Source: YEN.com.gh