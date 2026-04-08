A pastor identified as Gyimah William of Elohim International Ministry in Kasoa was reportedly arrested after a controversial video surfaced online.

In the video, he allegedly claimed Ghana would face hardship under President John Mahama’s current administration.

He also reportedly made disturbing spiritual remarks involving First Lady Lordina Mahama, sparking public outrage.

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A pastor identified as Gyimah William, founder of Elohim International Ministry in Kasoa, has reportedly been arrested after a video of him making controversial statements about John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama resurfaced online.

Video linked to Prophet Williams Gyimah’s arrest over Mahama emerges online. Image credit: Lordina Mahama, 2muchtv

Source: UGC

The preacher is said to have landed in trouble after authorities and members of the public took issue with remarks he allegedly made during one of his prophetic sessions.

In the now viral clip, Gyimah William was heard making gloomy predictions about Ghana’s future under the current administration.

Williams Gyimah predicted doom for Ghana

According to him, the country was going to experience hardship, suffering, and difficult times during Mahama’s term in office.

He further claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should not have returned to power, insisting that Ghanaians voted based on frustration and disappointment with the previous government rather than divine direction.

According to his remarks, many people believed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had mishandled the country’s resources, and that this anger influenced the election outcome.

He also suggested that former President Nana Akufo-Addo was not appreciated enough for what he had done for Ghana, and that the current state of affairs was a form of consequence facing the nation.

Prophet Williams prophecy deemed threatening

What appears to have drawn even more backlash, however, were the alleged spiritual threats he directed toward Lordina Mahama, comments many online users found disturbing and inappropriate.

Since the video surfaced, reactions on social media have been intense, with many Ghanaians debating whether prophecies of this nature should be treated as free speech, political commentary, or dangerous public incitement.

Others have also questioned whether some religious leaders are crossing the line by using the pulpit to make statements that could trigger fear, panic, or political tension.

Watch the YouTube video below:

At the time of filing this report, many social media users were still discussing the arrest, while the resurfaced clip continued to spread across platforms.

The incident has once again opened up conversations around the growing influence of prophetic declarations in Ghana’s political space, and how far such pronouncements should be allowed to go before they are treated as a national concern.

Prophet William Gyimah arrested by CVET

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has arrested a Kasoa-based pastor, Prophet William Gyimah, for allegedly issuing death threats against Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman.

Prophet Gyimah, General Overseer of Elohim International Ministry, was said to have been arrested on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, after a video of his alleged threats went viral on social media.

The suspect, 49, was apprehended by the Inspector-General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) during a targeted operation at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh