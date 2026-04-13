Sedina Tamakloe to Remain in US Marshals Custody Pending Extradition

A US court has ordered Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu to remain in the custody of US Marshals following approval of her extradition to Ghana

The Nevada court ruled that there were sufficient legal grounds and probable cause linked to multiple financial offences

She is expected to be extradited to Ghana to serve her 10-year jail sentence after being convicted on charges including stealing

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A US court has ordered the former CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, to be kept in the custody of the US Marshals.

According to a report seen by GhanaWeb, the order was issued following the approval of Sedina’s extradition to Ghana to serve her 10-year jail sentence.

The former MASLOC CEO, Sedina Tamakloe, to remain in the custody of the US Marshal pending her extradition to Ghana. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The report indicated that a US court in Nevada, presided over by Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts, granted the extradition request for Sedina after establishing sufficient legal grounds and probable cause for her conviction on multiple financial crimes.

“Therefore, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3184, the above findings, the court certifies the extradition of Sedina Christine Tamakloe-Attionu, a.k.a. Sedina Sharon Christine Acolatse, to Ghana on 25 counts of stealing in violation of section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); nine counts of conspiracy to steal in violation of sections 23(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29),” the judge ruled.

“20 counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state in violation of section 179A(13)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); 11 counts of conspiracy to willfully cause financial loss to the state in violation of sections 23(1) and 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); and four counts of money laundering in violation of section 1(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749),” it added.

“The court further ruled that Attionu be committed to the custody of the United States Marshals pending further decision on extradition and surrender by the Secretary of State pursuant to 18 U.S.C. §§ 3184 and 3186.”

Why Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is wanted in Ghana

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre under John Mahama’s first term in office.

She is currently a fugitive in the US following a high-profile corruption conviction.

In April 2024, an Accra High Court sentenced her in absentia to 10 years in prison with hard labour after she was found guilty on 78 counts, including stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

The court consequently found her responsible for a total financial loss of about GH₵90 million to the state.

Sedina was tried in absentia after she absconded while on permission from the court to seek medical treatment abroad. Daniel Axim, however, testified in person but did not call any witnesses.

Among the offences established by the court was the withdrawal of GH¢500,000 as a loan to Obaatampa Savings and Loans Company, which the convicts later demanded be refunded after the institution declined to agree to a 24 percent interest rate.

Although evidence showed the amount was refunded, it was not reflected in the accounts of MASLOC.

The court also found that over GH¢1.7 million allocated for a sensitisation exercise was misappropriated. MASLOC was expected to pay GH¢20 each to 85,300 beneficiaries, but only GH¢1,300 was used for the intended purpose.

Additionally, only GH¢579,800 out of GH¢1.4 million meant for victims of the Kantamanso inferno was disbursed, with the remainder unlawfully appropriated.

The case further involved inflated procurement costs for vehicles and Samsung mobile phones, with evidence indicating that the amounts paid exceeded prevailing market prices, despite the items being purchased in bulk.

The Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, calls for accountability in Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu's case. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

MP calls for accountability in Sedina's case

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, had called for accountability after a US court approved the extradition of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu to Ghana.

He described the ruling as a legal victory for Ghana but questioned the silence of government officials and NDC supporters over the development.

Ekow Assafuah warned that how authorities handle the case upon her return will test the country’s commitment to justice and consistency in fighting corruption.

Source: YEN.com.gh