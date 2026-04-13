Patrick Doyle announced the heartbreaking loss of his newborn daughter, who passed away just 24 hours after her birth

The actor expressed deep sorrow but maintained his faith, saying God’s will prevails despite the painful tragedy

The news has sparked an outpouring of condolences online, with many offering prayers and support to him and his family

Nigerian actor Patrick Doyle has stirred sorrow on social media after announcing the death of his newborn baby after just 24 hours.

Patrick Doyle Announces Death of Newborn Daughter One Day After Birth

Source: Facebook

Doyle, who is currently married to Funmilayo after his divorce from the popular actress Iretiola Doyle, announced the tragedy in a social media post shared on Monday, April 13, 2026.

In his sorrowful update, the Nollywood icon said their child was born on Friday, April 10, but sadly passed away a day later on April 11.

"Omayinuwa visited us briefly at about 10:40 am on Friday 10th April and returned to heaven on Saturday 11th of April at about 4:15 pm. Her stay was short but it brought great joy with it. We would wished for a longer stay, but alas heaven thought otherwise," the 65-year-old actor wrote.

He added that despite the setback, his faith in God remained resolute.

"This much we know though, God still rules in the affairs of men. Our faith in the goodness of God remains resolute regardless. It is well with our soul," he added.

The Facebook post shared by actor Patrick Doyle is below.

Doyle had initially sparked joy on Saturday, April 11, when he announced the birth of his newborn child.

"To the glory of God I announce the precious addition of a female child to my quiver. OMAYINUWA MAYEN HARRIET DOYLE was born yesterday at about 10:40 AM. Mother and child are doing well and daddy is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to God Almighty," he wrote.

The tragic news, coming so soon on the heels of the good news, has left many fans of the beloved actor in tears on social media.

Below is the Facebook post shared by Patrick Doyle announcing his newborn's birth.

Reactions to Patrick Doyle losing newborn

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of actor Patric Doyle losing his newborn daughter.

Inyang Inyang said:

"My deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your family. May you be comforted and strengthened by the Holy Spirit at this time of grief. It is well."

Yemisi Olufade wrote:

"My condolences. May her precious soul rest in peace, and may God comfort you and your family in the name of Jesus, Amen."

anniz2001 commented:

"There are things God gave us, and we don't need to announce it to the world in a rush. Sorry for your loss, sir."

Lilian Ukwu said:

"I'm so sorry for this, Uncle Pat. May the Lord comfort you and your family. It is well. Please take heart."

Source: YEN.com.gh