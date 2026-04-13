The Ghana Football Association has officially confirmed Carlos Queiroz as the new Black Stars head coach

The veteran tactician is set to earn a lucrative salary, reportedly double that of his predecessor, Otto Addo

His appointment comes just 13 days after Addo’s dismissal following a string of disappointing results

The appointment of Carlos Queiroz as Ghana's head coach has triggered conversation far beyond tactics and expectations.

Alongside questions about his adaptability to the role with the World Cup on the horizon, attention has now turned to the financial weight behind the decision.

Carlos Queiroz will earn a substantial salary as head coach of the Black Stars, almost twice the pay of his successor Otto Addo. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

How much Queiroz will earn as Ghana coach

According to award-winning sports journalist Muftawu Nabila, Queiroz will earn close to $100,000 per month, a figure understood to be almost double the salary of his predecessor Otto Addo.

His short-term contract runs for four months and is expected to include a backroom staff of five.

For a coach of his standing, the numbers are not surprising. As far back as 2018, Queiroz reportedly earned around 1.9 million euros annually, placing him among the top-earning managers in international football at the time.

While the figures have sparked debate among fans, the move reflects a familiar reality in elite football.

Experience at the highest level comes at a premium, and the Ghana Football Association, in conjunction with the Sports Ministry, appears convinced that the investment is necessary given the tight World Cup timeline.

The package signals a shift in strategy. Rather than long-term rebuilding, the focus is firmly on immediate results and tournament readiness.

Carlos Queiroz Salary: How Much Will Black Stars New Coach Earn? Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz breaks silence after Ghana appointment

The former Real Madrid manager has already spoken about his new role, describing it as more than just employment.

In his first message, he expressed gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility, as shared by Ghanafa.org:

"It is with a deep sense of gratitude to GFA, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter with the National Football Team of Ghana.

"Football has given me a lifetime of challenges, lessons, and unforgettable journeys, all over the world. Today, I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career."

The 73-year-old arrives with a résumé that spans some of football’s biggest stages, including spells with Manchester United and several national teams across different continents.

His appointment follows a period in which Ghana struggled for consistency and clear identity under Otto Addo.

For the GFA, the hope is that his experience can quickly restore structure and belief within the squad.

With only a brief preparation window and a single friendly against Wales before the tournament begins in the United States, Canada and Mexico, there is little room for adjustment.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17, and by then, the expectation will be simple: justify the huge investments.

All you need to know about Queiroz

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh took a closer look at Carlos Queiroz, the new Black Stars coach.

The publication uncovered many aspects of the life and journey of Queiroz, including his place of birth, a fact many people are unaware of.

Source: YEN.com.gh