The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that the new coronavirus variant, known as Omicron’, will not affect those who have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

The GHS said those groups of people should not be scared of being attacked by the new variant of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is not yet clear if Omicron causes more severe disease.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye Photo credit: Ministry of Information

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano said the vaccine can protect the omicron…the new variant.

He said the vaccine improves an individual's immune system so you are better off vaccinated than not being vaccinated because those who have been vaccinated are immune. Do not fear”.

Dr. Amponsah-Achiano who is also the Coordinator of the vaccination exercise assured that “we have the system to detect if it is reported in Ghana”.

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be made compulsory - GHS

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

The GHS says that will help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year, 2022.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, he said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

Ghana Health Service under pressure by parents to vaccinate children under 15yrs

In other news, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that they are being forced to vaccinate students and children who are fifteen years and below against the coronavirus.

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicated that as the vaccination started in some places of worship, parents are pressurizing the GHS team to vaccinate their children.

The GHS began the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

