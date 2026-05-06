Kwaku Manu Fires Critics Over Despite and Friends' $10K Alcohol Gifts

Kwaku Manu has defended Osei Kwame Despite's alcohol $10,000 gift, calling critics' views shallow

Despite and his friends presented premium brands of alcohol to Ernest Ofori Sarpong ahead of his 60th birthday

The gesture drew some criticism; however, Kwaku Manu thinks it was not wasteful spending but a worthy sacrifice

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Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has defended businessman Osei Kwame Despite and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club over their $10,000 alcoholic beverage gift to entrepreneur Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his 60th birthday.

Kwaku Manu defends Despite and friends' expensive alcohol gifts to Ernest Ofori Sarpong for his 60th birthday. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

For him, criticisms about the gesture made by Despite indicate that those critics "don't think deeply."

Despite's friends present alcohol to Ofori Sarpong

Despite had presented premium alcoholic beverages four days before Ofori Sarpong's birthday alongside other East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

He said they were presenting the drinks to him four days before his birthday so he could serve his guests with them.

"Your birthday is four days away. All your friends here have brought you premium alcoholic beverages so you could serve your guests with them," he explained.

Other members like COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye, former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kufuor and others were also present to with their premium alcoholic beverages.

Some of the alcoholic drinks presented include: Macallan 30 years, Hennessy Paradis, Royal Salut, King George V, Louis XIII, Camus Cognac, Grand Cru, Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, and Hennessy XO.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The gift drew public criticism, with many questioning whether spending such an amount on alcohol was justified.

Kwaku Manu defends Despite and friends

Speaking at the Despite Auto Museum on May 5, 2026, where Ofori Sarpong's birthday celebration was held, Kwaku Manu argued that at Despite's level of wealth, spending $10,000 on alcohol is comparable to an ordinary person spending GH₵1,000.

"When God blesses you to a certain level, $10,000 begins to feel like just GH₵1,000 because you've built that level of wealth," he said.

Kwaku Manu, however, said he viewed the gesture as motivation rather than wasteful spending.

The actor used the occasion to counsel young Ghanaians against excessive spending, warning that unnecessary enjoyment was a barrier to wealth creation.

"You can't become wealthy without sacrifice, sometimes even going hungry," he added.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's advice on Despite

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Matells said:

"Kwaku, you are very, very sensible. Bless you 🙏"

ampofokarlhans said:

"Kwaku Manu is a deep thinker and a wise man."

otemaaamoah said:

"The poor ones will always talk. They are wasting money, is it their money."

akosua_konadu_addo said:

"Just wish him happy birthday and go away. You like bringing unnecessary issues up."

Many people agree with Kwaku Manu's thoughts on Despite's expensive alcohol gift to Ernest Ofori Sarpong. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Facebook

Despite praises Ofori Sarpong on his 60th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, had praised his friend and business partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, in a touching birthday message.

In a video, Despite shared details of their 40-year bond, highlighting Ofori Sarpong's immense support.

He noted that Ofori Sarpong has been of immense help to him since they met, adding that his success and fame as the successful businessman known as Despite could be attributed to their friendship.

Source: YEN.com.gh