Ghanaian highlife legend KiDi has officially parted ways with Lynx Entertainment, sparking buzz online

The award-winning musician made the announcement during a recent interview with Code Micky

The unexpected move by KiDi has got many wondering why he exited the record label, as fans react

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Dennis Nana Dwame, known by his stage name KiDi, has announced his exit from the record label Lynx Entertainment.

KiDi announces exit from Lynx Entertainment after years of hit songs. Image credit: KiDi

Source: UGC

The popular Ghanaian musician officially confirmed he was no longer with the label during a recent TikTok Live with the blogger Code Micky.

According to the “Lomo Lomo” hitmaker, he is currently operating as an independent artist.

Explaining when the transition occurred, KiDi stated that it happened at the time when he released his single "Gymnastics” which was a collaboration with Olivetheboy and Kojo Black.

Although award-winning KiDi did not detail the reason for his decision, his fans have taken to social media to share their comments.

The Instagram video of KiDi announcing his exit from Lynx Entertainment is below:

Reactions after KiDi announced Lynx Entertainment exit

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after KiDi announced that he had parted ways with his record label.

Peaches wrote:

“Oh really? Why didn’t they do a send-off party for him as they did for Kuami Eugene?”

John Ziba wrote:

“Eii Kidi too has left? So which artist is currently with Lynx?”

Sandy wrote:

"We hope it was on good terms because we do not want any drama later."

Emma wrote:

"Hope that is a good decision. sour higher."

Samuel wrote:

“It has been long overdue. Let's also see if they can make the other artists under there also get hit songs now. Good luck ahead.”

Coach Kofi wrote:

“Wow, that's big news for KiDi and the Ghanaian music scene. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.”

Lara wrote:

“It’s downhill from here. The Lynx curse. Eazzy, Zigi, MzVee, etc.”

Alex wrote:

“Damn, didn’t see that coming. Lynx really helped shape his sound—hope he’s got big plans now. Exciting times ahead.”

Kuami Eugene officially parts ways with Lynx Entertainment. Image credit: Kuami Eugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene parts ways with Lynx Entertainment

Meanwhile, in January 2025, Lynx Entertainment's chief executive officer (CEO), Richie Mensah, announced that the label had parted ways with highlife singer Kuami Eugene after months of rumours.

In a recent interview, the reputed singer and music producer confirmed that the eight-year relationship with Kuami Eugene had ended by mutual consent.

The highlife artist also came out publicly to confirm that he had exited the label, sparking buzz on social media.

The Instagram video announcing Kuami Eugene's exit from Lynx Entertainment is below:

KiDi debunks rumours of battling stroke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi debunked rumours that he battled a stroke. He, however, admitted that he did experience a health issue, but it was far from what had been speculated on social media.

The Lomo Lomo hitmaker shared that he also took a break from music in 2023 to handle some personal challenges. also

Source: YEN.com.gh