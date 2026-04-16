Edwin Gyimah’s mother sparked outrage after claiming the disputed Obuasi house was built as a gift for her, contradicting her son’s public claims

She alleged Gyimah once owned multiple properties and cars, but sold them after falling into hardship, leading him to return for the house

Her ‘expose’ has deepened the family feud, fuelling intense debate as both sides continue to share conflicting accounts

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Edwin Gyimah’s mother has caused an uproar on social media after sharing damaging information about her son in an interview.

Edwin Gyimah's mother speaks out against him as their dispute over the footballer's Obuasi property intensifies. Image credit: OyerepaRadio, @koforiduaflowers/TikTok, GoalSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Former Black Stars and Orlando Pirates defender, Edwin Gyimah, grabbed headlines on Thursday, April 9, 2026, after appearing on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo show.

The defender dragged his mother and sister to the program seeking help to take ownership of a property he owned that they were refusing to hand over to him.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

On Wednesday, April 16, 2026, Edwin Gyimah, accompanied by Auntie Naa’s crew and police officers, stormed the footballer’s home at Obuasi, where they met with his sister, mother, and other family members.

The footballer’s tough-talking sibling burst into tears after their arrival and pleaded for a six-month grace period to vacate the property for Gyimah, his wife and children to take over.

Below is a TikTok video of events at Edwin Gyimah's Obuasi home.

Edwin Gyimah’s mother speaks on house dispute

After the spectacle at Edwin Gyimah’s Obuasi home, his mother spoke out and shared some damaging information about her son

She began by stating that, contrary to his claims on Auntie Naa’s show, he had explicitly stated when constructing the home that he was doing it as a gift to her.

“He gave us money to buy a piece of land, and told us that when we build, we should build it in my name. Then he later said that he was mistaken, but that it shouldn't be in my name. However, he later came to apologise to me and agreed that the building should be constructed in my name,” she said.

She said that despite the building being constructed for her, she convinced her son that he should keep the documents in his name to contribute to his glory as a celebrity who owned multiple properties.

Gyimah’s mother added that he never intended to come for that home because he built another home in Accra as well as South Africa, and owned multiple cars as well, but a series of bad choices led him to sell off all his properties.

“He built a bigger house at Dodowa in Accra, a multi-storey building. He showed me photos, and also showed me multiple cars that he owned. However, when he fell into trouble, he sold all his properties and cars, both in Ghana and South Africa. So after he fell into hardship, that's when he came to me and said he wanted to sell this house, so I told him I would not allow that,” she added.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah’s mother speaking is below.

Edwin Gyimah bonds with his beautiful wife and children amid a property dispute with his family. Image credit: GhanaFootballAssociation, @aunty_naa_addict/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Edwin Gyimah shows off wife and children

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah's wife and children made a rare public appearance amid the confusion over his Obuasi property.

In a video, the footballer shared a heartwarming moment with his wife and two children at his father-in-law's house on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh