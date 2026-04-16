A video featuring former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah has resurfaced online and is gaining attention

The clip includes reflections on advice he once received from former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

The discussion continues to trend on various social media platforms as users share interpretations and personal experiences

A video featuring former Black Stars midfielder Edwin Gyimah has resurfaced online, drawing widespread attention after he recalled a piece of advice from former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

In the video, Gyimah is seen reflecting on a difficult personal situation he previously shared publicly, which he said was affecting his emotional well-being.

Edwin Gyimah has recalled a powerful piece of advice he received from Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: EdwinGyimah/Facebook, AsamoahGyan/AfricaSports/UGC

Source: Facebook

During his reflection, he revisited an earlier conversation he had with Asamoah Gyan during their time with the national team.

According to him, Gyan emphasised the importance of sacrifice and discipline in the pursuit of success, a message Gyimah says has stayed with him over the years. He quoted the former captain as saying:

“If you want to win during the day, you must conquer the night.”

Gyimah explained that the statement has remained deeply meaningful to him, describing it as a guiding principle he has “kept in the tablet of his heart.”

The resurfaced video has since generated buzz on social media, with many users praising the motivational nature of the message and sharing their own interpretations of its meaning.

The resurfaced video has sparked reactions online over its motivational message. Photo credit: Edwin Gyimah/Facebook

Source: UGC

Others have highlighted the influence senior national team players can have on younger teammates beyond the pitch.

The conversation continues to trend online as fans reflect on the wisdom shared between two of Ghana’s former football stars.

Watch the inspirational TikTok video here:

Edwin Gyimah rendered homeless by family

A past defender in the Black Stars team, Edwin Gyimah has opened up about a painful personal ordeal, claiming his football career was derailed by issues within his own family.

The 35-year-old has been unattached to a club and said he was struggling to survive since parting ways with South African league club Sekhukhune United in 2024.

Gyimah's life off the pitch has taken an unfortunate turn, with allegations of ongoing disputes involving his family leaving him in distress.

During an emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, he struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled in recent years.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members had contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him. He said:

“I have been sidelined. I don’t get contracts anymore. Last year, I had about 21 offers, but I couldn’t sign any. I asked my family for help, but they didn’t assist me. They live in an eight-bedroom house I built, yet I don’t even have a place to stay.”

“My sister said she would give me GH₵‎50,000 if I transferred ownership of my house to her. Now she is accusing me of trying to sell the house and make her homeless. At the moment, I am the one without a home.”

Read the full post here:

Francis Coffie pleads for help amid struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Francis Coffie, once a rising star for Kotoko and the Black Stars, surprised many fans as he pleaded for financial help.

A video captured the former Ghana international openly begging for support, with his sudden fall igniting debate on the former player's retirement plans.

Source: YEN.com.gh