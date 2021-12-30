The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has lifted the ban on the closure of beaches during the Christmas festivities

Beach operators have been tasked to inspect proof of COVID-19 vaccination before their patrons are allowed in

Patrons who are not able to show proof of vaccination will be vaccinated at the point of entry of the various beaches

Beaches in the Greater Accra Region would be open for operation after the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) announced the lifting of the ban on the operation of beaches during the Christmas festivities in the capital.

The Chairman of REGSEC, Henry Quartey ordered beach operators to inspect proof ofCOVID-19 vaccination of their patrons before they are allowed unto their properties.

He also noted that patrons who do not show proof of vaccination will be vaccinated at the point of entry as a way of enforcing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“... it has been decided that operators of the various beaches in the Greater Accra Region can go back and do business on the condition that people who patronize the beaches showed proof of vaccination or will be vaccinated at the point of entry,” the regional minister said.

Some beach operators have assured the minister of putting adequate measures in place to ensure compliance with the directive.

Health Authorities have said, the Greater Accra Region is recording high numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in recent times.

It said the region is currently carrying about 90% of the country’s burden of active cases.

All Accra beaches should remain closed during Xmas festivities

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has issued a directive that all beaches in the region are to remain closed to the public during the Christmas and new year festivities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who gave that directive, said the move was among the measures put in place by the Regional Security Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during and after the Christmas festivities.

Additionally, to allow for, maximum safety during the Christmas and new year festivities all persons who do not wear nose masks will not be allowed to access any public transport be it trotro, taxi or uber services in the Greater Accra Region.

