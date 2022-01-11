Man Who Adopted Street Boy Shows His Progress 1 Year Later: "My Heart"

A man who goes by the Twitter name Tunde Onokoya narrated how he adopted his young son exactly one year ago

The kindhearted man met the kid on the street while he was collecting scrap from the floor

Onokoya took pity on the then frustrated boy and he now lives with him as his own child

A kindhearted identified as Tunde Onokoya is a happy man after his adopted son joined school one year later.

Tunde Onokoya with the kid he adopted one year ago (r). While (l) is the boy on the street on the day he met Tunde. Photo: Tunde Onokoya.

Taking to Twitter, Onokoya amazed his fans by the heartwarming story of how he met the kid who has since transformed.

How it started

According to Onokoya, the boy was picking scrap in one of the slums in Nigeria despite heavy downpour at the moment.

"I met the little boy in this video a couple of months ago on my way home from work. It was raining heavily. I had just alighted at my bus stop when I spotted him picking scrap from the floor into a sac. He was undeterred by the downpour, I walked up to him and took him to a shed," read his tweet of one year ago.

Onokoya was glad to see his son in school uniform.

"About a year ago, I found this little boy in the slums of Ikorodu picking scrap from the floor. I adopted him and he has lived with me ever since then. Today is his first day at school," he wrote.

