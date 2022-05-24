A young lady with the Twitter name, YourFav_Sego, glowed in her gown as she graduated with a master's degree from the university

In a Twitter post, she revealed that she walked across the stage to receive three degrees in one day from her school

Many headed to the comment section to express that they were proud of her for earning the degrees

Nothing could stop her this time. A young lady with the Twitter name, YourFav_Sego, sparkled in her gown on her graduation day.

In a Twitter post, she revealed that she could not walk across the stage to receive her first two degrees because of Covid-19.

Despite the prevailing pandemic, YourFav_Sego was able to join other graduands to receive three degrees in one day, including her master's.

Photos Twitter user YourFav_Sego. Source: YourFav_Sego

Source: Twitter

Celebrating the milestone

''Walked the grad stage for the first time on Monday with three degrees! Covid deprived me of two of my graduation ceremonies.

''I guess the third time is a charm! I collected my black belt! NQF 9 in the bag! A master's graduate,'' she said.

After earning her master's, the determined lady who wants to add more academic laurels said her next goal is to achieve a doctoral degree. ''Road to Dr. Ramokgopa,'' she said.

YourFav_Sego shared exciting photos, which have gained compliments from netizens.

Many said they were proud of her achievement.

@_Simanga commented:

''Proud of you, fam.''

@YourFav_Sego replied:

''Thank you, bro.''

@Lindo_Ncamane said:

''Congratulations.''

@DonFuego added:

''Congratulations.''

