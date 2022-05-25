A young man, Ishmael Awudi, has recounted how a taxi driver tricked him and stole his iPhone 13 after he assisted the man who needed directions

He recalled that he was on his way from a town hall meeting at Dansoman when the taxi driver approached for help

Awudi shared that the taxi driver couldn't get it, so he agreed to sit in the car because he was heading in the same direction

However, his act of kindness to a man who seemed to need help on May 5, became one of his worse days ever

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Ishmael Awudi has recounted how a taxi driver tricked him and stole his iPhone 13 after assisting the man who needed directions on May 5.

The young man recalled that he was on his way from a town hall meeting at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region when the taxi driver approached for directions.

Awudi said he attempted to help because the man appeared to be elderly, but his act of kindness would emerge as one of his worse days ever.

Photos of an iPhone 13 and a taxi in Ghana. Source: SOPA Images/Contributor (Getty Images)/@zanetorofficial

Source: UGC

How it all started

''I tried, but he didn't seem to get it, so he invited me to join him in the car. Normally, I’d have declined, but I was going in the same direction, so I was like, “okay, why not?''. I proceeded to sit with him in front, naively trying to help,'' he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Awudi recounted that when they arrived at the destination, he tried several times to open the door but it didn't.

The driver jumped in to help unlock the car door seeing how stressed he was. ''He tried for some time, yet the door would not open,'' Awudi said.

How he was tricked

While they struggled to get the door to open, Awudi had his iPhone 13 in his hand, but the driver asked him to put the phone in his bag to enable him to use both hands, and he heeded.

''I placed my phone in my backpack, and quite magically, the door opened in less than a minute. Wow! What a relief, right,'' he said.

It did not take long for reality to set in. ''I got out of the car and realized immediately that my iPhone 13 was gone.''

The phone contained several videos and his works, and without them, he couldn't cope.

Efforts to retrieve the phone

Awudi rushed into the compound where he currently resides to get his boys to chase the driver on a motor, but their hunt proved futile.

''I then returned home to track the phone and saw it was in the Pokuase area. I immediately reported the phone to Apple and requested that it be blacklisted.

''Within the next three hours, I received a message from Apple stating that my iPhone 13 had been successfully reset,'' he recounted.

In addition, he attempted to track the location again by getting into his email, but the man was quick to reset all his passwords.

His first impediment to retrieving his luxury photo met another challenge after he dashed outside to check the CCTV cameras in my neighbourhood.

''The first thing that came to mind was the Bureau of National Security; I contacted them and learned that they were unable to get the taxi due to the branch of a tree which obscured the camera view.''

Awudi refused to give in and proceeded to inspect the location where the taxi had dropped me off. ''I saw a police CCTV camera pointed in my direction.''

On May 8, three days after, he reported the incident at the Cantonment Police Station in Accra and was assigned a police inspector to work on his case.

Awudi was allowed to watch the CCTV footage and identified the car on May 11.

''The car owner was invited a week after the check on May 18. I received the money for my phone on May 20.''

Awudi confirmed to YEN.com.gh that he was given the option of choosing between repaying his money or having the matter taken to court. ''I chose the former,'' he said.

The young man shared his experience to urge Ghanaians to report any theft issues to the police, whether or not there are CCTV cameras.

''Although the process may take longer or be more difficult, trust God and persevere,'' he added.

35-Year-Old Ghanaian Man Jailed 3 Years For Stealing Policeman's Huge Plantain

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 35-year-old Ghanaian man identified as Moses Mensah is serving a three-year jail term for stealing plantains from a police officer at Saltpond in the Central Region.

Recounting how he ended up in jail, he admitted that he had stolen over 20 plantains on several occasions from the police officer in the past.

Mensah told Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of Crime Check TV that he sold the stolen plantains for money and was subsequently arrested with the help of an informant.

Source: YEN.com.gh