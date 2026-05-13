Twum Barima, a Ghanaian business mogul, shared some intriguing thoughts about success, discipline, and wealth creation

According to the wealthy Akwatia-based businessman, there are differences in wealth because of how people make their money

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Ghanaian businessman Twum Barima shares his knowledge about success, discipline, and wealth creation so others can listen and learn from his experience.

Twum Barima, a Ghanaian mogul, shares how people can become wealthy and successful. Photo credit: MrTwum322

Source: TikTok

According to the Akwatia-based wealthy man, there is a difference between servants and slaves. He insisted that all those who work for him are servants and not slaves.

In a video on X, Twum Barima said there are also two types of wealth. He said there is God-given wealth, and one where the person uses the brain to work to make money.

"We have servants and slaves. If you are a slave, you cannot surpass your master, but if you are a servant, you can surpass your master. All my workers are servants. Kids of today can’t serve. We have two types of wealth: one is what you have and use your brain to work with, and the other is what God blesses you with."

"The divine wealth is given so that the person can help others. That way, the wealthy person lifts his family and associates. The person becomes like the biblical Joseph and helps his people," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Twum Barima's perspective on wealth stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@angelkwame said:

"Build systems so people don’t have to struggle and go through what you went through. “You have to serve before becoming a millionaire.” OMG, Africa. So, a 16-year-old with a great idea can’t become a millionaire through funding unless he first serves or suffers? Hmm."

@BigTime54301141 wrote:

"In my family, we never had that Jacob. Hmmm, it’s not easy 🥹."

@KimoSizzle said:

"This man is what he's saying, he's dashed me money before."

@MonnAbraham wrote:

"When they become successful, they just say anything. We didn’t come to make money in this. We only came to live. Once you’re living normally, you’re good to go. Money is just a system created by man, and it’s skewed to make only a few rich and the many others suffer to get. 🙏."

@QwekuYoloCr7 said:

"As if I don’t know him personally, this man suffer before oo na he be site foreman for one gold miner, Mr Victor, for Akyem Abomosu E/R (Atiwa West), Nyame Nhyira Na 3ma Nipa Y3 Odefour ampa🙏 #TwumBerima."

@bbeebrey wrote:

"This is the reason why I argue with my Asante people that northners were not slaves but servants to them."

@CkinnyG38941 said:

"Twum served from washing boy to pump boy the difficult work in galamasey, all he do am."

An Akwatia businessman, Twum Barimah, sprays money on newlyweds. Photo credit: @_mrbio

Source: Twitter

Twum Barima sprays cash at wedding

Akwatia businessman Eric Twum Darkwa made headlines after showering a newlywed couple with thousands of Ghana cedis at their wedding reception.

Starting with GH¢10 notes, Twum Barima soon upped the ante by spraying bundles of GH¢200, even calling someone to assist him in spreading the cash.

The viral video has sparked reactions on social media, with some curious about his line of work, while others praised his generosity and celebratory spirit.

Source: YEN.com.gh