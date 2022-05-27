MP for Dome-Kwabenya , Sarah Adwo Safo , has broken her silence on her long absence from Parliament during an interview on Thursday

, , She said she had been preoccupied with very personal family matters involving her son in the United States

She also disclosed that she had not been officially served to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament along two other MPs over their long absence

Sarah Adwo Safo, one of three Members of Parliament facing the Privileges Committee for their continued absence from the house, has been explaining her side of the story.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP and gender and social protection minister said she had been busy with very personal family matters involving her sick child in the United States.

Speaking with what many say is a strange American accent on Thursday during an interview on Joy News monitored by YEN.com.gh, Sarah Adwo Safo said although she would return to her job as MP and Minister, she was unable to give a definite date.

Adwoa Safo, Assin Central’s Ken Agyapong, and Ayawaso Central’s Henry Quartey were referred to the Privileges Committee for being absent from Parliament for more than 15 days. Adwoa Safo has been absent from Parliament for over four months.

She made the following remarks during the 23 minutes interview with the Accra-based media house:

She has not been officially invited to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament over her absence

When she was asked why she was still not in Ghana although the Privileges Committee hearing started on Thursday, May 26, 2022, she gave the following answer:

“I have to be served and I am not aware that I have been invited to the Committee. I am just hearing it from you [interviewer].”

She said once she is officially served, she would take a look at her itinerary and the prevailing circumstances and make a decision. But as it stands, she has not been served.

My son comes first

She said contrary to claims that she just took off to the United States without permission, she explained that the president is well-aware of what is happening to her son and her family in the US because she sought permission from him.

“That is what I expect every Ghanaian to understand. That I am not intentionally abandoning my duties and responsibilities. I have served the people of Ghana for 12 years…and there has not been any past record of me absenting myself like this. And that should tell people that there is really something that needs to be done and I know that [anyone in my shoes] will put family first,” she stressed.

She has not abandoned the NPP

Asked about rumours that she has deserted her party because the leadership of the Majority in Parliament failed to grant her request to be made Deputy Majority Leader, she said they are false.

“I fought hard to bring the NPP into power through my constituency and I am not going to abandon the fight just now…I am still committed to the party. I am still committed to the government and I am still committed to the president and his family,” she said.

She also denied a claim by some party stalwarts that she requested to be made Deputy Majority leader.

“I forgive all those who made unfounded claims about me…I didn’t come out to debunk them earlier at the time because it was too rowdy at the time to offer any meaningful explanation. What I know is that I still have good relationships with my party. I still have good relationships in Parliament that I have built over the years.”

She also said it is not true that she was sent tickets to fly to Ghana to vote on the E-Levy.

I will return to serve my people and government

She is confident of returning to Ghana to take up her position as MP and Minister once her son is well.

“I am here in the United States to be a mother. The best mother that I could be. I am still here making sure that all that is settled.”

She said she has been MP for Dome-Kwabenya for the past 12 years and she knows exactly what her responsibilities were.

“I am will return to take up my position as Gender Minister,” she stated.

She asked Ghanaians and her constituents to pray for her and her family.

“I believe in both the physical and spiritual. I know the Lord knows what I am going through, he knows why I am absent and he will fight my battles for me,” she said.

She stated that because the NPP is in a re-organisation phase, people with interest in her seat and her position will say all manner of things to tarnish her image.

“But the battle is the Lord’s,” she repeated the president’s favourite quote from the Bible.

