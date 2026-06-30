The Golden Goal rule will not be used at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite some fans believing it could decide knockout matches

World Cup knockout games that finish level after 90 minutes will go into 30 minutes of extra-time before penalties are used if the teams are still separated

The Golden Goal rule once ended matches instantly when a team scored in extra-time, but football has moved away from that system for more than 20 years

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Despite some confusion among fans, the Golden Goal rule is not part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has not been used at the tournament.

The knockout stages are now underway, with several matches already requiring extra-time or penalties to decide the winners.

Morocco defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout, while Paraguay produced one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by eliminating Germany on penalties.

However, neither match was decided by the Golden Goal rule, a system that has not been used in major football competitions for more than two decades.

How extra-time works at the 2026 World Cup

The extra-time rules at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are similar to those used in other major competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

If two teams cannot be separated after the normal 90 minutes, they will play an additional 30 minutes.

That extra period is divided into two 15-minute halves.

If the score remains level after 120 minutes, the match will then be decided by a penalty shootout.

Unlike the Golden Goal era, teams are guaranteed the full extra-time period unless the match is settled through penalties.

What was the Golden Goal rule?

The Golden Goal rule was introduced as a way to decide knockout matches that remained level after 90 minutes.

Under the rule, extra-time would begin with two 15-minute halves, but there was one major difference — the first team to score during extra-time would immediately win the match.

The game would end as soon as the goal was scored, meaning teams did not have to play the full 120 minutes.

In the current system used at the World Cup, teams must complete the entire extra-time period if the scores remain tied before penalties decide the winner.

Source: YEN.com.gh