Around 900 Ghanaian nationals awaiting repatriation from South Africa have been moved to safe zones ahead of planned anti-immigration protests

Ghana’s High Commission said evacuation arrangements are being finalised, but delays have been caused by competing deportation operations

He added that they remained in contact with South African authorities to ensure the safe and orderly return of affected Ghanaians

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Around 900 Ghanaian citizens awaiting repatriation from South Africa have been moved to safe zones ahead of anti-immigration protests scheduled for 30 June.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Benjamin Quashie, confirmed that protective measures are in place while evacuation arrangements are being finalised.

Ghana High Commission to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, shares an important updates Ghanaians. Photo credit: Benjamin Quashie/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the security intervention follows an ultimatum from South African groups demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country by Tuesday.

Ghana intended to complete the evacuation before the deadline, but the process faced delays because South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs prioritised a logistics operation involving nearly 10,000 Malawian citizens.

Explaining the current constraints, Ambassador Quashie stated:

“On the directive of the Minister, we have engaged the Department of Home Affairs in South Africa. I am sure that you have heard that our compatriots from Malawi, almost 10,000 of them, are being repatriated back home,” he said.

“So, the whole set-up of the Home Affairs Department, which is supposed to help us in clearing our people to travel, is dealing with that number, that huge 10,000 number, and so we could not have them last week to help us,” he added.

The High Commission remains in communication with South African officials to ensure safe passage once clearances resume.

Thousands of African migrant flee South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of African migrants were reportedly fleeing South Africa ahead of an unofficial June 30 deadline issued by citizen-led anti-immigrant groups.

Transit hubs were under severe pressure amid fears of renewed xenophobic violence, while several African governments are coordinating mass repatriation efforts.

The South African government had rejected the ultimatum, with President Cyril Ramaphosa condemning intimidation and reaffirming the rule of law.

Source: YEN.com.gh