A video of controversial South African activist Ngizwe Mchunu predicting Bafana Bafana's World Cup exit has resurfaced after South Africa's elimination

South Africa was knocked out of the 2026 World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to host nation Canada in the round of 32 last Sunday

South African politician Fikile Mbalula and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had earlier hit back at African countries for failing to support Bafana Bafana

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A video of controversial South African activist Ngizwe Mchunu predicting South Africa's exit at the 2026 World Cup has resurfaced after Bafana Bafana were eliminated in the round of 32.

Ngizwe Mchunu's Bafana Bafana World Cup prediction resurfaces after elimination at the hands of Canada. Image credit: PlayNow Sports/MalusiTV (X & TikTok).

Source: TikTok

South Africa had defied the odds by booking their place in the round of 32 for the first time in their history, despite an open lack of support from several African countries on social media.

They were subsequently drawn against the host nation, Canada, in the next round.

However, Bafana Bafana were unable to progress past the Canadians. Stephen Eustáquio scored the only goal of the match deep into stoppage time, in the 92nd minute, breaking South African hearts in Los Angeles and ending the team's historic run at the tournament.

The defeat sparked a wave of reactions on social media, including the resurfacing of an old video showing Ngizwe Mchunu predicting the team's downfall before the tournament even began.

Ngizwe Mchunu's Bafana Bafana prediction emerges

Before the start of the tournament, Ngizwe Mchunu had made a bold prediction about his country's chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the resurfaced video, he is seen speaking to the media as he declared that South Africa would go to the World Cup and return home soon.

He said:

"South Africa will go to the World Cup and come back soon."

In the same clip, Ngizwe first thanked Donald Trump for his "America First" stance, appearing to draw a parallel between the US president's policy and his own activism around putting South Africans first.

The X video of Ngizwe Mchunu predicting South Africa's exit at the World Cup is below.

South Africans hit back at African countries

The elimination reignited the debate around the lack of continental support for Bafana Bafana, a sentiment that had already been openly criticised by several prominent South African figures, including activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Following South Africa's qualification for the round of 32, Jacinta took to Facebook to fire back at African countries, claiming the team had made history without the backing of the continent.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Fikile Mbalula hit back at African countries for their lack of support for Bafana Bafana at the World Cup. Image credit: Fikile/MDNTV (Instagram & YouTube).

Source: Youtube

Jacinta was also joined by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who echoed similar sentiments in a press briefing captured by MDNTV.

According to him, South Africa had been forced to endure hostility from across the continent that went far beyond normal sporting rivalry.

He said:

"We have endured almost the entire continent ganging up against Bafana Bafana, wishing for us to be kicked out. I even read a tweet saying South Africa should lose and fail to score. I realised this is not animosity; it is hatred."

The X video of Fikile Mbalula sharing the hatred South Africans have received as a result of the World Cup is below.

Ngizwe Mchunu's interaction with German backfires

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ngizwe Mchunu's interaction with a white woman backfired after social media critics accused him of preferential treatment.

In the video in question, Ngizwe welcomed a German woman as one of their own after she revealed she had been living in South Africa since 2007.

This led several netizens to accuse him of double standards, pointing to the contrast between his warmth toward the European woman and his often hostile stance toward black African immigrants.

Source: YEN.com.gh