Erling Haaland scored his 60th international goal in just his 53rd appearance for Norway

The Manchester City striker broke Ferenc Puskas’ long-standing record for reaching 60 goals fastest

Martin Odegaard became only the third player since 1966 to assist in his first three World Cup appearances

Erling Haaland was once again the difference-maker as Norway secured a 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire in their World Cup Round of 32 clash.

The Manchester City striker delivered the decisive moment in the 86th minute, reacting quickly to turn Patrick Berg’s cross beyond goalkeeper Yahia Fofana and give Norway the win.

The goal came after Antonio Nusa and Amad Diallo had traded strikes, leaving the tie perfectly balanced at 1-1 heading into the closing stages.

Although the finish was not one of Haaland’s most spectacular by his standards, it was a historic one.

The goal saw the Norway captain reach another incredible milestone as he became the fastest player in international football history to score 60 goals.

Haaland surpasses Ferenc Puskas to make international history

Haaland’s winning goal against Côte d’Ivoire was his 60th for Norway, achieved in just 53 appearances.

That allowed the 25-year-old to break the record previously held by legendary Hungarian forward Ferenc Puskas.

Puskas had reached 60 international goals in 63 matches for Hungary, meaning Haaland surpassed the mark 10 games quicker.

The achievement adds to an already remarkable career for the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Haaland has scored 299 goals in 385 club appearances, while also providing 67 assists, numbers that have already placed him among football’s elite despite still being only 25 years old.

His latest international milestone further strengthens his reputation as one of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation.

Odegaard joins rare World Cup assist record

Haaland was not the only Norway player to make history during the victory.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard also entered the record books after providing the assist for Antonio Nusa’s opening goal.

The pass made Odegaard just the third player since World Cup records began in 1966 to create a goal in each of his first three World Cup appearances.

Only Germany’s Michael Ballack at the 2002 World Cup and the Soviet Union’s Igor Belanov at the 1986 tournament had previously achieved the feat.

Odegaard’s contribution added another historic moment to a memorable night for Norway, as they continued their World Cup journey with a win over Côte d’Ivoire.

Source: YEN.com.gh