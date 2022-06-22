The Northern Region Disease Control Officer has denied reports on Wednesday, June 6, 2022 that the region has recorded one case of the Ebola disease.

Mr Fuseini Mahama told the Ghana News Agency that health officials were conducting a simulation exercise.

According to the news agency, Mr Mahama has said the reported outbreak was not real but only a simulation.

Earlier reports

Previous reports had stated that there was an outbreak of the virus the Northern Region.

The GNA, for instance, said Public Health Emergency Response Team had been deployed to the area to contain the situation.

However, shortly after that the state-owned news agency reported again that the region had not recorded any case of the deadly virus.

About the dreaded Ebola

Ebola is a rare and deadly disease in people and nonhuman primates. It is a rare but severe disease that patients only recover from when they receive good supportive clinical care. Patients with good immune responses may also recover successfully from the disease.

Studies show that survivors of Ebola virus infection have antibodies (proteins made by the immune system that identify and neutralize invading viruses) that can be detected in the blood up to 10 years after recovery. Survivors are thought to have some protective immunity to the type of Ebola that sickened them.

The viruses that cause EVD are located mainly in sub-Saharan Africa and people can get EVD through direct contact with an infected animal (bat or nonhuman primate) or a sick or dead person infected with Ebola virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Ebola vaccine, ERVEBO®, for the prevention of EVD. ERVEBO vaccine has been found to be safe and protective against only the Zaire ebolavirus species of ebolavirus.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after contact with the virus, with an average of 8 to 10 days. The course of the illness typically progresses from “dry” symptoms initially (such as fever, aches and pains, and fatigue), and then progresses to “wet” symptoms (such as diarrhea and vomiting) as the person becomes sicker.

Primary signs and symptoms of Ebola often include some or several of the following:

Fever

Aches and pains, such as severe headache and muscle and joint pain

Weakness and fatigue

Sore throat

Loss of appetite

Gastrointestinal symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting

Unexplained hemorrhaging, bleeding or bruising

Other symptoms may include red eyes, skin rash, and hiccups (late-stage).

Many common illnesses can have the same symptoms as EVD, including influenza (flu), malaria, or typhoid fever.

