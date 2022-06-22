One of the strongest critics of the National Cathedral Okudzeto Ablakwa has published what he says is new evidence that the project is a sham

According to the MP, the government and the National Cathedral Secretariat engaged and released public funds to the contractor before it was incorporated to operate in the country

The opposition legislator for North Tongu published documents on Wednesday to back his claim that government engaged RIBADE some three months before it was incorporated

The government has been accused of releasing funds to the contractor of the National Cathedral project RIBADE before it was incorporated to operate in Ghana.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa remains a strong critic of the project.

Source: Facebook

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa published a document on Facebook on Wednesday to back his claim that the National Cathedral Secretariat and government machinery breached procurement regulations.

“Instruments of incorporation in our possession confirm that Ribade Company Limited, the contractors executing President Akufo-Addo’s cathedral project were incorporated as recently as 21st December 2020.

“Meanwhile, evidence available points to the fact that Ribade Company Limited had long been engaged to construct the Cathedral before 21st December 2020,” the opposition MP posted on social media.

According to the MP, the National Cathedral Secretariat disclosed in its June 17, 2022 statement, that it signed an agreement with RIBADE before it received the first tranche of seed money on October 29, 2020. This date is about three months before the company was incorporated on December 21, 2020.

“Why did the government and the national cathedral secretariat engage and release public funds to a company that wasn’t incorporated?” Mr Ablakwa quizzed.

Ablakwa says God is teaching Akufo-Addo a lesson with many National Cathedral scandals

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Mr Ablakwa has said that God was teaching the Nana Akufo-Addo government a lesson with the many scandals that have hit the National Cathedral.

According to the National Democratic (NDC) legislator for North Tongu, more revelations about alleged irregularities with the project will soon reach the public.

“It’s obvious the Almighty is teaching the Akufo-Addo government a lesson on the 4th of His 10 Commandments: ‘Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.’"

