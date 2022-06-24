Opposition MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that the president has resumed taking expensive private jets for international travels

He said the president recently selected a luxury jet registered as D-Alex at the cost of €20,000 or GH¢167,000 an hour for his trips to Belgium and Rwanda

He revealed in a post on Facebook that the president's recent travels to Brussels and Kigali for different events cost the taxpayer €480,000, or GH¢4.1million

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has published photos he said are the president’s new choice of a GH¢167,000 an hour private jet for international travels.

Interior and exterior of the D-Alex. Source: Facebook/@OkudzetoAblakwa.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, the opposition MP for North Tongu said that President Nana Akufo-Addo was only pretending to be a changed man when he flew commercial on his last two US and UK trips.

“He [Akufo-Addo] has returned to his grossly insensitive and reckless ways of profligate travelling in ultra-luxurious charters.

“Probably thinking he will escape our unimpeachable surveillance if he switched companies, President Akufo-Addo on this occasion decided to abandon his favourite LX-DIO operated by Global Jet Luxembourg and opted for German-based private jet operator — K5-Aviation,” he posted on Facebook, Friday, June 24, 2022.

He said Akufo-Addo ordered their top-of-the-range and most expensive aircraft in their collection — the Airbus ACJ319 registered D-Alex.

Mr Ablakwa tracked Akufo-Addo’s alleged expensive private jet flights in the past. His campaign against the luxurious private jet flights forced Nana Akufo-Addo to fly commercial a few times.

However, in his new Facebook post, Mr Ablakwa said the president’s recent trip to Belgium and Rwanda on Sunday, June 19, to Brussels, Belgium and Kigali, Rwanda cost the taxpayer €480,000, or GH¢4.1million.

In Brussels, the president attended the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum, and in Kigali, Rwanda, the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“The 480,000 Euros which is derived from 21 hours of total flight time plus other industry charges works out to some 4.1million Ghana Cedis at current exchange rate.

“I must, however, commend First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo for honourably flying to Kigali aboard Ghana’s Presidential Jet which took her some 4hours and 49minutes. Her confidence in Ghana’s Presidential Jet is refreshing and deeply admirable. Ghanaians are exceedingly proud of her,” Ablakwa said.

Mr Ablakwa revealed that the features of the D-Alex, which is a more expensive luxury carrier, include the following:

Master bedroom with double bed and connecting bathroom with shower;

2 additional bedrooms;

3 washrooms;

Master bathroom with walk-in shower;

Air Humidification system;

Airshow and 5 external cameras;

Gogo 2Ku high-speed Wi-Fi, up to 70 Mbit/sec for streaming and video calls (charged extra);

Video on demand and DVD including a 55” screen;

Music streaming;

PlayStation;

External cameras with tailfin view;

Airshow and a satellite phone.

