Popular preacher Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has declared God's wrath will befall anyone who has stolen from the state

The Founder of Perez Chapel International said apart from politicians, lawyers, doctors, and people in other professions who fail to live up to their mandates in society will also pay

He said the payment for these failings could come in the form of a strange sickness for a politician or lawyer etc, or mental problem for their children

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Respected preacher, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has said God will cause every individual who has stifled the country’s riches to vomit them out.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare. Source: Facebook/@Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

Source: Depositphotos

The founder of Perez Chapel International said during a sermon on Sunday, June 26, 2022, that every leader who has stolen any good thing from the state would be compelled by God to return them.

He said, for instance, that judges who take money to give bad judgment would vomit it.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Journalists who take money to do wrong stories will vomit it. Soldiers and police officers who violently take what belongs to other people will vomit it. Chiefs who sell a piece of land to multiple people by crisis and circumstance will vomit it,” he preached.

He also said members of the clergy who take money that the church did not pay them would vomit it.

“Those who intentionally prevent others from their daily bread because of politics or they are in power, or because they have been promoted and deprive legitimate people of what belongs to them, they will vomit it,” he said.

Archbishop Agyinasare also said the following about people in other professions:

”Doctors who take money but don’t deliver proper care will vomit it. Lawyers who take advantage of their clients will also vomit it. Ghana Revenue Authority; those who intentionally slap taxes to get people out of business, those people will vomit it, and God will protect the innocent people.”

He stated that the Public Procurement Act 2016 and Section 124 of the Criminal Offenses Act 2 say, among other things, that when a government official or public figure steals during procurement, they get fined GH¢3,000 to GH¢5,000 or two to three years in prison irrespective of the quantum of the money they stole.

“But if the ordinary citizen does a similar thing, he gets fined GH¢24,000 or imprisoned for 5-10 years. This law shows you that the rich get away and the poor always suffer,” he said.

He said anyone who gets into public office and gets a big house and a car by stealing and inflating costs of items and contracts will be compelled to pay back. But ordinary people who work for others and steal from them will also pay back.

He explained how God would cause a thief who steals from the state to pay for their actions:

“If God causes you to vomit something, it is either you are hit with a strange sickness or mental problem for your children; and the sickness that does not kill ordinary people will kill you because the money that was supposed to be used for a road, or hospital, you have chopped it.”

National Cathedral: IMANI Africa Presents 10 Challenges With Controversial Project

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that renowned think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has listed ten challenges with the National Cathedral project in a recent analysis.

The policy brief by the think tank on the controversial project stays away from fundamental questions of politics and morality.

"It does not, for instance, deliberate on the philosophical appropriateness of state funding for single-faith ventures,” IMANI said in the policy brief published on June 26, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh