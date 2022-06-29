Sammy Gyamfi has said the second leg of the Arise Ghana demonstrations would proceed despite the violence that marred the event on Tuesday

The leading member of Arise Ghana said police have given assurance that the protesters would be provided security on approved routes

The NDC communications officer tweeted on Wednesday that police "confirmed their availability and willingness" to provide the needed security

One of the leaders of Arise Ghana, conveners of the two-day demonstration, has said the protests would proceed on Wednesday despite the chaos on Tuesday.

Sammy Gyamfi is also Communications Officer of the NDC. Source: UGC/NDC

Source: Facebook

Sammy Gyamfi tweeted on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that police said they would provide security on an earlier agreed route.

“The police have confirmed their willingness and availability to provide Arise Ghana with security for today’s (Day 2) demo on the route agreed between us. Against hope, we believe in hope that they will stay true to their words in good faith and in the interest of peace,” he tweeted.

Chaos mar day-1 protests

Chaos disrupted peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday after police fired tear gas at protesters in the afternoon.

Short videos of the incident posted on social media captures the incident at the Kwame Nkrumah circle. In one of the videos, a protester could be seen throwing a tear gas canister back into a group of police officers who had formed a barricade.

Protesters said the confusion was caused by a sudden decision by the police to change the agreed route of the street protest.

Bernard Mornah claims police infiltrated protesters

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that one of the leaders of Tuesday's demonstrations has alleged that police officers in red T-shirts infiltrated their ranks.

Bernard Mornah said that action by the officers and others eventually led to chaos at Kwame Nkrumah Circle. In explaining why the peaceful demonstration suddenly turned violent, he blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"I am scandalised that President Akufo-Addo will allow his violence to infest the Ghana Police Service in the magnitude that it happened [on Tuesday]. We've always known President Akufo-Addo as a violent person, he has demonstrated this by the many attacks that he has launched on even media persons in this country through his agents and assigns as he used the Ghana Police Service to achieve today," told Joy News.

