Accidents occur often, but some household accidents are avoidable when one takes the necessary precautions

Infants and older adults are the most prone to home accidents, so people living with children or older adults must be very cautious

There are straightforward fixes that people can make in their homes to be sure that they make the best attempt at preventing home injuries

Keeping the home and family safe cannot be over-emphasized enough. There are various ways people can make sure that their abodes are accident-free. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Clean up Spills Immediately

Spills are a significant cause of accidents at home. When there is a spill of liquids such as water, juice or anything greasy, people could slip on it and hurt themselves. Therefore, cleaning up liquids as soon as possible is essential to avoid falls.

Beware of Where One Puts Hot Liquids

Children do not know any better. If you have young children in the house, always be wary of where you put hot liquids like coffee or tea. Refrain from placing hot liquids on a table with a runner or table cloth hanging over it. Children may pull on the fabric, causing the liquid to spill on them.

Install Grab Bars in the Shower

The shower can be dangerous for older adults because they can easily slip in the bathroom. Installing grab bars could help prevent such a disaster should they slip.

Keep Power Tools and Sharp Instruments Out of Reach

It is important to keep tools in closed drawers or places where children cannot have easy access to them. kids can easily hurt themselves with sharp instruments such as knives, scissors or screwdrivers.

